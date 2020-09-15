Saints Waive Saquan Hampton

The New Orleans Saints made a roster move on Monday, waiving one of their 2019 draft choices.

The team waived safety Saquan Hampton from the IR, following an injury settlement.

In addition, the Saints reverted Bennie Fowler and Margus Hunt back to the practice squad.

A native of Hamilton Township, New Jersey, Hampton was placed on IR by the Saints last season with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Hampton played in five games for the Saints last season, getting one tackle to his credit.

The Saints drafted Hampton, who played collegiately at Rutgers, with their 6th round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

As a senior at Rutgers, Hampton compiled 65 tackles, including three for a loss, to go along with three interceptions in 2018.