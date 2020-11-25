Saints Waive Chase Hansen

The New Orleans Saints made a roster move on Tuesday, letting go of a linebacker in order to add a third quarterback to their active roster.

The team waived linebacker Chase Hansen while adding quarterback Trevor Siemian to the 53-man roster.

The 27-year old Hansen, who made the Opening Week roster, played in one game for the Saints this season, appearing in their 34-23 season-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being placed on injured reserve in October.

Hanson was later activated on November 13 before being waived on Tuesday.

Siemian, who the Saints signed off of the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans last Friday, was the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

In parts of five NFL seasons with the Broncos (2015-2017), Minnesota Vikings (2018), and New York Jets (2019), the 28-year old Siemian has completed 498-of-841 passes for 5,689 yards, to go along with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Hansen played his college football at Utah, where he compiled 114 tackles, including 22 tackles for a loss, and 5.0 sacks, to go along with two interceptions as a senior, good enough to be named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as well as a second-team All-American pick by the Football Writers Association of America.

An undrafted free agent, Hansen signed with the Saints prior to the 2019 season before being placed on the non-football injury list with a back injury in July, forcing him to his rookie season.

The Saints, who are currently 8-2 on the season, and riding a 7-game win streak, return to the gridiron on Sunday, when they hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.