Saints vs Ravens Wednesday Injury Report
Coming off a bye week, the New Orleans Saints (4-1) are relatively healthy heading into their road matchup this Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens (4-2).
The first injury/practice participation report of the week was released today, with a few notable names appearing for both teams.
DNP - did not practice LP - limited participant FP - full participant
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
WR Ted Ginn (knee) DNP
DT Taylor Stallworth (ankle) DNP
G Andrus Peat (head) LP
LT Terron Armstead (knee) LP
WR Cameron Meredith (knee) LP
CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion) FP
BALTIMORE RAVENS INJURY REPORT
WR John Brown (not injury related) DNP
S Eric Weddle (not injury related) DNP
OL Alex Lewis (neck) DNP
CB Brandon Carr (knee) DNP
CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) LP
DB Anthony Levine (hamstring) LP