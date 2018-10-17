Saints vs Ravens Wednesday Injury Report

Coming off a bye week, the New Orleans Saints (4-1) are relatively healthy heading into their road matchup this Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens (4-2).

The first injury/practice participation report of the week was released today, with a few notable names appearing for both teams.

DNP - did not practice LP - limited participant FP - full participant

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

WR Ted Ginn (knee) DNP

DT Taylor Stallworth (ankle) DNP

G Andrus Peat (head) LP

LT Terron Armstead (knee) LP

WR Cameron Meredith (knee) LP

CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion) FP

BALTIMORE RAVENS INJURY REPORT

WR John Brown (not injury related) DNP

S Eric Weddle (not injury related) DNP

OL Alex Lewis (neck) DNP

CB Brandon Carr (knee) DNP

CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) LP

DB Anthony Levine (hamstring) LP