Saints vs Rams Wednesday Injury Report
Ahead of Sunday's huge NFC showdown, the Saints and Rams released their first injury/practice participation report of the week today.
For New Orleans, there's a number of names to be concerned about, beginning with defensive end Marcus Davenport, who will be out at least a month with a hand injury
Los Angeles (8-0) travels to New Orleans (6-1) this Sunday at 3:25 pm.
Here's the Wednesday injury report for both teams.
DNP - did not practice LP - limited participant FP - full participant
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
DE Marcus Davenport, Toe, DNP
DL Mitchell Loewen, Neck, DNP
C Max Unger, Elbow, LP
T Terron Armstead, Knee, LP
WR Cameron Meredith, Knee, LP
WR Michael Thomas, Shoulder, LP
LOS ANGELES RAMS INJURY REPORT
WR Cooper Kupp, Knee, LP
LB Trevon Young, Back, LP