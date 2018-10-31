Ahead of Sunday's huge NFC showdown, the Saints and Rams released their first injury/practice participation report of the week today.

For New Orleans, there's a number of names to be concerned about, beginning with defensive end Marcus Davenport, who will be out at least a month with a hand injury

Los Angeles (8-0) travels to New Orleans (6-1) this Sunday at 3:25 pm.

Here's the Wednesday injury report for both teams.

DNP - did not practice LP - limited participant FP - full participant

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

DE Marcus Davenport, Toe, DNP

DL Mitchell Loewen, Neck, DNP

C Max Unger, Elbow, LP

T Terron Armstead, Knee, LP

WR Cameron Meredith, Knee, LP

WR Michael Thomas, Shoulder, LP

LOS ANGELES RAMS INJURY REPORT

WR Cooper Kupp, Knee, LP

LB Trevon Young, Back, LP