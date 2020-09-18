Saints vs Raiders Friday Injury Report
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' high ankle sprain will likely cause him to miss Monday night's game in Las Vegas against the Raiders.
However, several national reports are there's a small chance he could play, as he's recovering quicker than the Saints anticipated.
Based on today's injury report, Thomas still isn't practicing, but fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did.
Sanders missed yesterday's practice but was listed as NIR (not injury related).
Another positive sign on today's injury/practice report for New Orleans is first-round rookie pick Cesar Ruiz fully practiced, after being limited yesterday.
Both the Saints and Raiders will release their final injury reports of the week tomorrow.
Here's a rundown of today's report.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|NIR
|DNP
|FP
|G/C
|Cesar Ruiz
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Hip
|LP
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|T
|Sam Young
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Jason Witten
|NIR
|DNP
|Not Listed
|WR
|Henry Ruggs III
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Pectoral
|DNP
|DNP
|G/C
|Richie Incognito
|Achillies/NIR
|DNP
|LP
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|NIR
|DNP
|Not Listed
|T
|Trent Brown
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Wrist/Thumb
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Arden Key
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Lamarcus Joyner
|NIR
|DNP
|G
|John Simpson
|Shoulder
|LP