Saints vs Raiders Friday Injury Report

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' high ankle sprain will likely cause him to miss Monday night's game in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

However, several national reports are there's a small chance he could play, as he's recovering quicker than the Saints anticipated.

Based on today's injury report, Thomas still isn't practicing, but fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did.

Sanders missed yesterday's practice but was listed as NIR (not injury related).

Another positive sign on today's injury/practice report for New Orleans is first-round rookie pick Cesar Ruiz fully practiced, after being limited yesterday.

Both the Saints and Raiders will release their final injury reports of the week tomorrow.

Here's a rundown of today's report.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP DNP WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP DNP WR Emmanuel Sanders NIR DNP FP G/C Cesar Ruiz Ankle LP FP S P.J. Williams Hamstring FP FP LB Chase Hansen Hip LP

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday T Sam Young Groin DNP DNP TE Jason Witten NIR DNP Not Listed WR Henry Ruggs III Knee DNP DNP LB Nick Kwiatkoski Pectoral DNP DNP G/C Richie Incognito Achillies/NIR DNP LP C Rodney Hudson NIR DNP Not Listed T Trent Brown Calf DNP DNP CB Damon Arnette Wrist/Thumb FP FP RB Josh Jacobs Ankle FP FP DE Arden Key Knee FP FP CB Lamarcus Joyner NIR DNP G John Simpson Shoulder LP