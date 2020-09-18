Saints vs Raiders Friday Injury Report

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' high ankle sprain will likely cause him to miss Monday night's game in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

However, several national reports are there's a small chance he could play, as he's recovering quicker than the Saints anticipated.

Based on today's injury report, Thomas still isn't practicing, but fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did.

Sanders missed yesterday's practice but was listed as NIR (not injury related).

Another positive sign on today's injury/practice report for New Orleans is first-round rookie pick Cesar Ruiz fully practiced, after being limited yesterday.

Both the Saints and Raiders will release their final injury reports of the week tomorrow.

Here's a rundown of today's report.

FP - full participant           LP - limited participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryThursdayFriday
DEMarcus DavenportElbowDNPDNP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleDNPDNP
WREmmanuel SandersNIRDNPFP
G/CCesar RuizAnkleLPFP
SP.J. WilliamsHamstringFPFP
LBChase HansenHipLP

 

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryThursdayFriday
TSam YoungGroinDNPDNP
TEJason WittenNIRDNPNot Listed
WRHenry Ruggs IIIKneeDNPDNP
LBNick KwiatkoskiPectoralDNPDNP
G/CRichie IncognitoAchillies/NIRDNPLP
CRodney HudsonNIRDNPNot Listed
TTrent BrownCalfDNPDNP
CBDamon ArnetteWrist/ThumbFPFP
RBJosh JacobsAnkleFPFP
DEArden KeyKneeFPFP
CBLamarcus JoynerNIRDNP
GJohn SimpsonShoulderLP
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: las vegas raiders, michael thomas, New Orleans Saints
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top