Saints vs Raiders Final Injury Report
New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is officially out for Monday night's game in Las Vegas against the Raiders.
His game status isn't surprising, considering he suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the week 1 win against Tampa Bay, and hasn't practiced all week.
Joining him as OUT is defensive end Marcus Davenport, who has not practiced the last two weeks due to an elbow injury, and linebacker Chase Hansen (hip).
It appears first-round rookie guard/center Cesar Ruiz will make his NFL debut Monday night in Vegas.
Here's a rundown of both team's final injury/practice participation report of the week.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G/C
|Cesar Ruiz
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Hip
|LP
|DNP
|Out
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|T
|Sam Young
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|TE
|Jason Witten
|NIR
|DNP
|Not Listed
|WR
|Henry Ruggs III
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Pectoral
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|G/C
|Richie Incognito
|Achillies/NIR
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|NIR
|DNP
|Not Listed
|T
|Trent Brown
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Wrist/Thumb
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Arden Key
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Lamarcus Joyner
|NIR
|DNP
|FP
|G
|John Simpson
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
