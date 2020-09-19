Saints vs Raiders Final Injury Report

New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is officially out for Monday night's game in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

His game status isn't surprising, considering he suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the week 1 win against Tampa Bay, and hasn't practiced all week.

Joining him as OUT is defensive end Marcus Davenport, who has not practiced the last two weeks due to an elbow injury, and linebacker Chase Hansen (hip).

It appears first-round rookie guard/center Cesar Ruiz will make his NFL debut Monday night in Vegas.

Here's a rundown of both team's final injury/practice participation report of the week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
DEMarcus DavenportElbowDNPDNPDNPOut
WRMichael ThomasAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
G/CCesar RuizAnkleLPFPFP
SP.J. WilliamsHamstringFPFPFP
LBChase HansenHipLPDNPOut

 

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
TSam YoungGroinDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
TEJason WittenNIRDNPNot Listed
WRHenry Ruggs IIIKneeDNPDNPLPQuestionable
LBNick KwiatkoskiPectoralDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
G/CRichie IncognitoAchillies/NIRDNPLPLP
CRodney HudsonNIRDNPNot Listed
TTrent BrownCalfDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
CBDamon ArnetteWrist/ThumbFPFPFP
RBJosh JacobsAnkleFPFPFP
DEArden KeyKneeFPFPFP
CBLamarcus JoynerNIRDNPFP
GJohn SimpsonShoulderLPLPQuestionable
