New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is officially out for Monday night's game in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

His game status isn't surprising, considering he suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the week 1 win against Tampa Bay, and hasn't practiced all week.

Joining him as OUT is defensive end Marcus Davenport, who has not practiced the last two weeks due to an elbow injury, and linebacker Chase Hansen (hip).

It appears first-round rookie guard/center Cesar Ruiz will make his NFL debut Monday night in Vegas.

Here's a rundown of both team's final injury/practice participation report of the week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out G/C Cesar Ruiz Ankle LP FP FP S P.J. Williams Hamstring FP FP FP LB Chase Hansen Hip LP DNP Out

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status T Sam Young Groin DNP DNP DNP Doubtful TE Jason Witten NIR DNP Not Listed WR Henry Ruggs III Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable LB Nick Kwiatkoski Pectoral DNP DNP DNP Doubtful G/C Richie Incognito Achillies/NIR DNP LP LP C Rodney Hudson NIR DNP Not Listed T Trent Brown Calf DNP DNP DNP Doubtful CB Damon Arnette Wrist/Thumb FP FP FP RB Josh Jacobs Ankle FP FP FP DE Arden Key Knee FP FP FP CB Lamarcus Joyner NIR DNP FP G John Simpson Shoulder LP LP Questionable