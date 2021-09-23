Saints vs Patriots Thursday Injury Report

Following a dominant week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints fell quickly back down to earth in a week 2 debacle, losing handily to the Carolina Panthers.

While it was one of the worst performances by the team in the last 16 years, they were missing 8 coaches due to COVID-19 protocols and many starters who were hurt.

The following players are on Injured Reserve (IR) and remain unavailable (* signifies starter): wide receiver *Tre'Quan Smith, defensive end *Marcus Davenport, linebacker *Kwon Alexander, linebacker Chase Alexander, cornerback Ken Crawley, kicker *Wil Lutz, tight end Nick Vannett, and center/guard Will Clapp.

In addition, star wide receiver Michael Thomas remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, with the earliest possible return date being week 7 when the Saints play a Monday game at Seattle.

After a handful of key players who are not on IR missed Sunday's game due to injury, many are back practicing for New Orleans this week.

Will they be ready this Sunday for the road matchup against the New England Patriots?

After being limited yesterday, defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson, cornerback P.J. Williams, and linebacker Peter Werner were upgraded to full participants today.

Of the eight players listed on the Saints injury report, seven were able to practice today.

New England's injury report is shorter, and only one player was a DNP today, though it wasn't injury-related.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP FP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand LP LP G Calvin Throckmorten Knee LP LP LB Pete Werner Hamstring LP FP DB P.J. Williams Back LP FP DE Payton Turner Elbow LP LP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf FP FP

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday LB Matt Judon Knee DNP LP T Trent Brown Calf LP LP RB Damien Harris Finger LP LP LB Kyle Van Noy Throat FP FP S Adrian Phillips NIR DNP

The Patriots (1-1) host the Saints (1-1) this Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 pm (CT).

Listen to the game locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.

Ranking All Ten Saints Head Coaches

New Orleans Saints Players With Memorable Nicknames

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Win