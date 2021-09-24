Following a dominant week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints fell quickly back down to earth in a week 2 debacle, losing handily to the Carolina Panthers.

In addition to missing 8 coaches last week due to COVID, the Saints were also without a lot of players due to injury.

Two key players in the secondary in Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returned to practice this week, and are both expected to play in Sunday's road game at New England against the Patriots.

Only one Saints player is listed as OUT this week, that being started center Erik McCoy.

The offensive line struggled mightily without him against Carolina. Perhaps with a week of preparation and the return of the offensive assistant coaches things will be improved.

In addition to the players listed on the injury report, New Orleans is without the following key players who are on Injured Reserve (IR): wide receiver *Tre'Quan Smith, defensive end *Marcus Davenport, linebacker *Kwon Alexander, linebacker Chase Alexander, cornerback Ken Crawley, kicker *Wil Lutz, tight end Nick Vannett, and center/guard Will Clapp.

In addition, star wide receiver Michael Thomas remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, with the earliest possible return date being week 7 when the Saints play a Monday game at Seattle.

New England's injury report is shorter, though three Patriots are officially listed as questionable.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP DNP Out DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP FP FP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand LP LP FP G Calvin Throckmorten Knee LP LP LP LB Pete Werner Hamstring LP FP FP DB P.J. Williams Back LP FP FP DE Payton Turner Elbow LP LP LP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf FP FP FP

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S Adrian Phillips NIR DNP DNP Questionable LB Matt Judon Knee DNP LP FP T Trent Brown Calf LP LP LP Questionable RB Damien Harris Finger LP LP FP LB Josh Uche Back LP Questionable LB Kyle Van Noy Throat FP FP FP

Kickoff Sunday for the Saints (1-1) at Patriots (1-1) is scheduled for 12:00pm central time.

Listen to the action on the radio dial at ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.