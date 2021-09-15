New Orleans opened up their 2021 season with a bang, dominating Green Bay 38-3.

However, the win came with a cost, as a number of key players suffered injuries in starters Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Davenport, and Eric McCoy.

All three appear on the first injury/practice report of the week, and none are expected to play Sunday when the Saints travel to Charlotte to take on the NFC South foe Carolina Panthers.

The trio of the starters aren't the only key players on today's injury report, which includes 10 players for New Orleans.

In addition to the injuries, the Saints are also dealing with positive COVID cases among six offensive coaches, a team nutritionist, and wide receiver Michael Thomas (currently on the PUP list).

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday LB Kwon Alexander Elbow DNP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand DNP C Erik McCoy Calf DNP QB Trevor Siemian Illness DNP LB Pete Werner Hamstring DNP DB P.J. Williams Back DNP DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP LB Chase Hansen Groin LP

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday G Pat Elfein Hip LP DT DaQuan Jones Groin LP G John Miller Illness LP S Juston Burris Neck FP S Sean Chandler Hamstring FP WR Shi Smith Shoulder FP

The week 2 matchup between the Saints and Panthers is scheduled for a noon (CT) kickoff this Sunday.

Listen to the broadcast locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.

