Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

New Orleans opened up their 2021 season with a bang, dominating Green Bay 38-3.

However, the win came with a cost, as a number of key players suffered injuries in starters Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Davenport, and Eric McCoy.

All three appear on the first injury/practice report of the week, and none are expected to play Sunday when the Saints travel to Charlotte to take on the NFC South foe Carolina Panthers.

The trio of the starters aren't the only key players on today's injury report, which includes 10 players for New Orleans.

In addition to the injuries, the Saints are also dealing with positive COVID cases among six offensive coaches, a team nutritionist, and wide receiver Michael Thomas (currently on the PUP list).

FP - Full Participant        LP - Limited Participant      DNP - Did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
LBKwon AlexanderElbowDNP
DEMarcus DavenportShoulderDNP
DETanoh KpassagnonCalfDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreHandDNP
CErik McCoyCalfDNP
QBTrevor SiemianIllnessDNP
LBPete WernerHamstringDNP
DBP.J. WilliamsBackDNP
DBC.J. Gardner-JohnsonKneeLP
LBChase HansenGroinLP

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
GPat ElfeinHipLP
DTDaQuan JonesGroinLP
GJohn MillerIllnessLP
SJuston BurrisNeckFP
SSean ChandlerHamstringFP
WRShi SmithShoulderFP

The week 2 matchup between the Saints and Panthers is scheduled for a noon (CT) kickoff this Sunday.

Listen to the broadcast locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.

