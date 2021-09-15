Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report
New Orleans opened up their 2021 season with a bang, dominating Green Bay 38-3.
However, the win came with a cost, as a number of key players suffered injuries in starters Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Davenport, and Eric McCoy.
All three appear on the first injury/practice report of the week, and none are expected to play Sunday when the Saints travel to Charlotte to take on the NFC South foe Carolina Panthers.
The trio of the starters aren't the only key players on today's injury report, which includes 10 players for New Orleans.
In addition to the injuries, the Saints are also dealing with positive COVID cases among six offensive coaches, a team nutritionist, and wide receiver Michael Thomas (currently on the PUP list).
FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Kwon Alexander
|Elbow
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Calf
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|DNP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|DNP
|QB
|Trevor Siemian
|Illness
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DB
|P.J. Williams
|Back
|DNP
|DB
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Knee
|LP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Groin
|LP
CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|G
|Pat Elfein
|Hip
|LP
|DT
|DaQuan Jones
|Groin
|LP
|G
|John Miller
|Illness
|LP
|S
|Juston Burris
|Neck
|FP
|S
|Sean Chandler
|Hamstring
|FP
|WR
|Shi Smith
|Shoulder
|FP
The week 2 matchup between the Saints and Panthers is scheduled for a noon (CT) kickoff this Sunday.
Listen to the broadcast locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.
