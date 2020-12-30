Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.
If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.
The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints (11-4) and Carolina Panthers (5-10) was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
It's worth noting All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is currently on Injured Reserve (IR), as is backup cornerback Patrick Robinson.
The team plans to bring Thomas back up to the active roster for the postseason and may do the same with Robinson, who is eligible to come off this week.
Players on IR do not appear on the practice/injury reports.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|FP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|FP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Calf
|FP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|LP
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|Quadricep
|LP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Knee
|LP
|TE
|Josh Hill
|Hand
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|Thigh
|DNP
|WR
|Robby Anderson
|Groin
|DNP
|DE
|Brian Burns
|Shoulder
|DNP
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Ankle
|DNP
|T
|Russell Okung
|Calf
|DNP
|CB
|Troy Pride
|Hip
|DNP
|G
|John Miller
|Shoulder
|DNP
|FB
|Alex Armah
|Thigh
|LP
|DE
|Efe Obada
|Shoulder
|LP
|DE
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|Shoulder
|FP
|DE
|Marquis Haynes
|Shoulder
|FP
|S
|Natrell Jamerson
|Hip
|FP
|DE
|Austin Larkin
|Shoulder
|FP