Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints (11-4) and Carolina Panthers (5-10) was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

It's worth noting All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is currently on Injured Reserve (IR), as is backup cornerback Patrick Robinson.

The team plans to bring Thomas back up to the active roster for the postseason and may do the same with Robinson, who is eligible to come off this week.

Players on IR do not appear on the practice/injury reports.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday G Nick Easton Concussion FP G Andrus Peat Ankle FP DT Malcom Brown Calf FP DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP RB Latavius Murray Quadricep LP DT David Onyemata Knee LP TE Josh Hill Hand DNP S Marcus Williams Ankle DNP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday RB Christian McCaffrey Thigh DNP WR Robby Anderson Groin DNP DE Brian Burns Shoulder DNP RB Mike Davis Ankle DNP T Russell Okung Calf DNP CB Troy Pride Hip DNP G John Miller Shoulder DNP FB Alex Armah Thigh LP DE Efe Obada Shoulder LP DE Yetur Gross-Matos Shoulder FP DE Marquis Haynes Shoulder FP S Natrell Jamerson Hip FP DE Austin Larkin Shoulder FP