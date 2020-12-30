Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints (11-4) and Carolina Panthers (5-10) was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

It's worth noting All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is currently on Injured Reserve (IR), as is backup cornerback Patrick Robinson.

The team plans to bring Thomas back up to the active roster for the postseason and may do the same with Robinson, who is eligible to come off this week.

Players on IR do not appear on the practice/injury reports.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
GNick EastonConcussionFP
GAndrus PeatAnkleFP
DTMalcom BrownCalfFP
DETrey HendricksonNeckLP
RBLatavius MurrayQuadricepLP
DTDavid OnyemataKneeLP
TEJosh HillHandDNP
SMarcus WilliamsAnkleDNP

 

CAROLINA PANTHERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
RBChristian McCaffreyThighDNP
WRRobby AndersonGroinDNP
DEBrian BurnsShoulderDNP
RBMike DavisAnkleDNP
TRussell OkungCalfDNP
CBTroy PrideHipDNP
GJohn MillerShoulderDNP
FBAlex ArmahThighLP
DEEfe ObadaShoulderLP
DEYetur Gross-MatosShoulderFP
DEMarquis HaynesShoulderFP
SNatrell JamersonHipFP
DEAustin LarkinShoulderFP
