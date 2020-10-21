Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

Coming off a bye week, the New Orleans Saints injury report is thinner than it's been in a while.

For a moment, there was a question whether New Orleans would have an extended bye after an unconfirmed positive test was reported by the Carolina Panthers.

However, the team reportedly hasn't had any additional positive tests, reopened their facility Wednesday, and the game scheduled this Sunday at noon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is on track to be played.

It's the first of three injury/practice participation reports to come this week but offers a few clues into who may miss the game Sunday, and who is on track to play barring any setbacks.

All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is still practicing on a limited basis (ankle), but should be in line to play Sunday if he continues to practice this week.

For Carolina, star running back Christian McCaffrey remains on Injured Reserve, and according to multiple reports, is not expected to come off of it this week.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday CB Janoris Jenkins Shoulder FP WR Deonte Harris Hamstring FP CB Justin Hardee Hamstring LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP T Terron Armstead Hand DNP G Nick Easton Concussion DNP WR Bennie Fowler Shoulder DNP S J.T. Gray Hamstring DNP

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT