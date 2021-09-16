Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report
A 38-3 season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers had Saints fans riding high, but the victory came with costs.
Three starters were injured and will not be available this week in cornerback Marshon Lattimore, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and center Eric McCoy.
Although Lattimore was upgraded on today's practice reported to a limited participant, a promising sign that he will not be out for too long, with an outside chance of playing this week.
On top of that, 7 other players appeared on yesterday's injury report, 5 of which were unable to practice.
There's a slight improvement for the Saints on today's injury report in that there are only 9 players instead of 10, but the report itself is still concerning.
In addition to the injuries, the Saints are also dealing with positive COVID cases among six offensive coaches, a team nutritionist, and wide receiver Michael Thomas (currently on the PUP list).
FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|LB
|Kwon Alexander
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DB
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Groin
|LP
|DNP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|DNP
|LP
|DB
|P.J. Williams
|Back
|DNP
|LP
CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DT
|DaQuan Jones
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|T
|Taylor Moton
|Groin
|LP
|S
|Juston Burris
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|S
|Sean Chandler
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|G
|Pat Elfein
|Hip
|LP
|FP
|G
|John Miller
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Shi Smith
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
The week 2 matchup between the Saints and Panthers is scheduled for a noon (CT) kickoff this Sunday.
Listen to the broadcast locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.