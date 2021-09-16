Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report

A 38-3 season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers had Saints fans riding high, but the victory came with costs.

Three starters were injured and will not be available this week in cornerback Marshon Lattimore, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and center Eric McCoy.

Although Lattimore was upgraded on today's practice reported to a limited participant, a promising sign that he will not be out for too long, with an outside chance of playing this week.

On top of that, 7 other players appeared on yesterday's injury report, 5 of which were unable to practice.

There's a slight improvement for the Saints on today's injury report in that there are only 9 players instead of 10, but the report itself is still concerning.

In addition to the injuries, the Saints are also dealing with positive COVID cases among six offensive coaches, a team nutritionist, and wide receiver Michael Thomas (currently on the PUP list).

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

LB Kwon Alexander Elbow DNP DNP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DNP DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP DNP LB Chase Hansen Groin LP DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf DNP DNP C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP LB Pete Werner Hamstring DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand DNP LP DB P.J. Williams Back DNP LP

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DT DaQuan Jones Groin LP LP T Taylor Moton Groin LP S Juston Burris Neck FP FP S Sean Chandler Hamstring FP FP G Pat Elfein Hip LP FP G John Miller Illness LP FP WR Shi Smith Shoulder FP FP

The week 2 matchup between the Saints and Panthers is scheduled for a noon (CT) kickoff this Sunday.

Listen to the broadcast locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.

