Saints vs Panthers Final Injury Report, Thomas & Sanders OUT

After an injury setback in Wednesday's practice, the New Orleans Saints will be without All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) Sunday against the Carolina Panthers as he's officially OUT for Sunday's game.

Joining Thomas on the OUT list for Sunday is fellow starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who tested positive for COVID-19. It'll be the first game Sanders misses this season.

"We found out (Thursday)," Saints Coach Sean Payton said Friday. "He wasn't feeling well. Right away, (Director of Sports Medicine) Beau (Lowery) sent him to our doctors for one of our tests. That came back positive. After that happened, we traced those players he was around, coaches – we actually tested about 20 more people that might have been near him, and those all came back negative.

"(Cornerback) Ken Crawley, for instance, came back with a time frame that puts him out, so he'll show up as Covid but without a positive test. It's more of a precaution."

 

Several other Saints Pro Bowlers (Deonte Harris, Terron Armstead) on the injury report are expected to play versus the Panthers, after practicing fully the last couple of days.

Here's a rundown of the final injury report of the week for both the Saints and Panthers.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

WR Emmanuel Sanders and CB Ken Crawley (reserve/COVID-19) are OUT

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBJanoris JenkinsShoulderFPFPFP
WRDeonte HarrisHamstringFPFPFP
CBJustin HardeeHamstringLPLPLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/HamstringLPDNPDNPOut
TTerron ArmsteadHandDNPLPLP
GNick EastonConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNPLPLPQuestionable

 

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

CB Rasul Douglas (reserve/COVID-19) is OUT

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBEli AppleHamstringFPFPFPQuestionable
RBTrenton CannonNeckFPFPFP
RBMike DavisAnkleFPFPFP
CBDonte JacksonToeLPLPLPQuestionable
DTZach KerrToeLPLPFP
GJohn MillerAnkleLPDNPDNPQuestionable
WRCurtis SamuelKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
