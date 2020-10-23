Saints vs Panthers Final Injury Report, Thomas & Sanders OUT

After an injury setback in Wednesday's practice, the New Orleans Saints will be without All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) Sunday against the Carolina Panthers as he's officially OUT for Sunday's game.

Joining Thomas on the OUT list for Sunday is fellow starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who tested positive for COVID-19. It'll be the first game Sanders misses this season.

"We found out (Thursday)," Saints Coach Sean Payton said Friday. "He wasn't feeling well. Right away, (Director of Sports Medicine) Beau (Lowery) sent him to our doctors for one of our tests. That came back positive. After that happened, we traced those players he was around, coaches – we actually tested about 20 more people that might have been near him, and those all came back negative.

"(Cornerback) Ken Crawley, for instance, came back with a time frame that puts him out, so he'll show up as Covid but without a positive test. It's more of a precaution."

Several other Saints Pro Bowlers (Deonte Harris, Terron Armstead) on the injury report are expected to play versus the Panthers, after practicing fully the last couple of days.

Here's a rundown of the final injury report of the week for both the Saints and Panthers.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

WR Emmanuel Sanders and CB Ken Crawley (reserve/COVID-19) are OUT

Table inside Article Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Janoris Jenkins Shoulder FP FP FP WR Deonte Harris Hamstring FP FP FP CB Justin Hardee Hamstring LP LP LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead Hand DNP LP LP G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out S J.T. Gray Hamstring DNP LP LP Questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

CB Rasul Douglas (reserve/COVID-19) is OUT

Table inside Article Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Eli Apple Hamstring FP FP FP Questionable RB Trenton Cannon Neck FP FP FP RB Mike Davis Ankle FP FP FP CB Donte Jackson Toe LP LP LP Questionable DT Zach Kerr Toe LP LP FP G John Miller Ankle LP DNP DNP Questionable WR Curtis Samuel Knee LP LP LP Questionable