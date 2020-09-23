Saints vs Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Coming off a short week, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) have a tough foe coming to the Superdome this Sunday in the Green Bay Packers (2-0).
Both teams have key players on today's injury report.
Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas remains listed as DNP, as the high ankle sprain continues to keep him off the field.
Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed last week's game against Detroit, is also listed as DNP.
Both players will be monitored closely this week, and if either is able to practice on Friday, their status for Sunday night's matchup will improve.
The Saints did not practice today due to the travel on a short week after playing a Monday night game on the road, so today's report is an estimate based on if they had practiced.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Hip
|DNP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Groin
|DNP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Foot
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Groin
|LP
GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DT
|Kenny Clark
|Groin
|DNP
|DE
|Montravius Adams
|Toe
|LP
|TE
|Josiah Degura
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Randy Ramsey
|Groin
|LP
|CB
|Jaire Alexander
|Hand
|FP
|C
|Corey Linsley
|Thumb
|FP
|T
|Billy Turner
|Knee
|FP