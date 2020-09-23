Saints vs Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Coming off a short week, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) have a tough foe coming to the Superdome this Sunday in the Green Bay Packers (2-0).

Both teams have key players on today's injury report.

Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas remains listed as DNP, as the high ankle sprain continues to keep him off the field.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed last week's game against Detroit, is also listed as DNP.

Both players will be monitored closely this week, and if either is able to practice on Friday, their status for Sunday night's matchup will improve.

The Saints did not practice today due to the travel on a short week after playing a Monday night game on the road, so today's report is an estimate based on if they had practiced.

LP - limited participant           FP - full participant        DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DEMarcus DavenportElbowDNP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleDNP
LBChase HansenHipDNP
DETrey HendricksonGroinDNP
DTMalcom BrownFootLP
TTerron ArmsteadGroinLP

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRDavante AdamsHamstringDNP
DTKenny ClarkGroinDNP
DEMontravius AdamsToeLP
TEJosiah DeguraAnkleLP
LBRandy RamseyGroinLP
CBJaire AlexanderHandFP
CCorey LinsleyThumbFP
TBilly TurnerKneeFP
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: green bay packers, michael thomas, New Orleans Saints
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top