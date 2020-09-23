Saints vs Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Coming off a short week, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) have a tough foe coming to the Superdome this Sunday in the Green Bay Packers (2-0).

Both teams have key players on today's injury report.

Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas remains listed as DNP, as the high ankle sprain continues to keep him off the field.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed last week's game against Detroit, is also listed as DNP.

Both players will be monitored closely this week, and if either is able to practice on Friday, their status for Sunday night's matchup will improve.

The Saints did not practice today due to the travel on a short week after playing a Monday night game on the road, so today's report is an estimate based on if they had practiced.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP LB Chase Hansen Hip DNP DE Trey Hendrickson Groin DNP DT Malcom Brown Foot LP T Terron Armstead Groin LP

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday WR Davante Adams Hamstring DNP DT Kenny Clark Groin DNP DE Montravius Adams Toe LP TE Josiah Degura Ankle LP LB Randy Ramsey Groin LP CB Jaire Alexander Hand FP C Corey Linsley Thumb FP T Billy Turner Knee FP