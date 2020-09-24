Saints vs Packers Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Coming off a short week, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) have a tough foe coming to the Superdome this Sunday in the Green Bay Packers (2-0).

Both teams have key players on today's injury report.

After not practicing yesterday, New Orleans returned to the practice field today, and were still without All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle).

Defensive ends Marcus Davenport (elbow) and Trey Hendrickson (groin) were both able to practice today, but on a limited basis.

On the other side, Green Bay remains without Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring).

Here's a complete rundown of today's injury/practice report for both teams.

FP - full participant         LP - limited participant          DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DEMarcus DavenportElbowDNPLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleDNPDNP
LBChase HansenHipDNPDNP
DETrey HendricksonGroinLPLP
DTMalcom BrownFootDNPDNP
TTerron ArmsteadGroinLPLP

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRDavante AdamsHamstringDNPDNP
DTKenny ClarkGroinDNPLP
DEMontravius AdamsToeLPFP
TEJosiah DeguraAnkleLPDNP
LBRandy RamseyGroinLPLP
CBJaire AlexanderHandFPFP
CCorey LinsleyThumbFPFP
TBilly TurnerKneeFPFP
TEMarcedes LewisNIRDNP
PJ.K. ScottNIRDNP
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: davante adams, green bay packers, marcus davenport, New Orleans Saints, trey hendrickson
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top