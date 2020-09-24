Saints vs Packers Thursday Injury Report

Coming off a short week, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) have a tough foe coming to the Superdome this Sunday in the Green Bay Packers (2-0).

Both teams have key players on today's injury report.

After not practicing yesterday, New Orleans returned to the practice field today, and were still without All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle).

Defensive ends Marcus Davenport (elbow) and Trey Hendrickson (groin) were both able to practice today, but on a limited basis.

On the other side, Green Bay remains without Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring).

Here's a complete rundown of today's injury/practice report for both teams.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP DNP LB Chase Hansen Hip DNP DNP DE Trey Hendrickson Groin LP LP DT Malcom Brown Foot DNP DNP T Terron Armstead Groin LP LP

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Davante Adams Hamstring DNP DNP DT Kenny Clark Groin DNP LP DE Montravius Adams Toe LP FP TE Josiah Degura Ankle LP DNP LB Randy Ramsey Groin LP LP CB Jaire Alexander Hand FP FP C Corey Linsley Thumb FP FP T Billy Turner Knee FP FP TE Marcedes Lewis NIR DNP P J.K. Scott NIR DNP