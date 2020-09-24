Saints vs Packers Thursday Injury Report
Coming off a short week, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) have a tough foe coming to the Superdome this Sunday in the Green Bay Packers (2-0).
Both teams have key players on today's injury report.
After not practicing yesterday, New Orleans returned to the practice field today, and were still without All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle).
Defensive ends Marcus Davenport (elbow) and Trey Hendrickson (groin) were both able to practice today, but on a limited basis.
On the other side, Green Bay remains without Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring).
Here's a complete rundown of today's injury/practice report for both teams.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Groin
|LP
|LP
GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Kenny Clark
|Groin
|DNP
|LP
|DE
|Montravius Adams
|Toe
|LP
|FP
|TE
|Josiah Degura
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|LB
|Randy Ramsey
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Jaire Alexander
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|C
|Corey Linsley
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|T
|Billy Turner
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|NIR
|DNP
|P
|J.K. Scott
|NIR
|DNP