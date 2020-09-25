Saints vs Packers Final Injury Report

Coming off a short week, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) have a tough foe coming to the Superdome this Sunday night in the Green Bay Packers (2-0).

Both teams have key players listed who will likely miss the matchup after being unable to practice this week.

For New Orleans, it's All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), who will miss his second straight game.

For Green Bay, it's Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring). Adams isn't listed as OUT, but is doubtful after missing practice all week.

Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport (elbow) and Trey Hendrickson (groin) both practice again today on a limited basis, and are listed as questions.

Here's a complete rundown of today's injury/practice report for both teams.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP LP LP Questionable WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out LB Chase Hansen Hip DNP DNP DNP Out DE Trey Hendrickson Groin LP LP LP Questionable DT Malcom Brown Foot DNP DNP LP T Terron Armstead Groin LP LP LP RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring LP Questionable DT David Onyemata Calf LP Questionable

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT