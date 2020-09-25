Saints vs Packers Final Injury Report
Coming off a short week, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) have a tough foe coming to the Superdome this Sunday night in the Green Bay Packers (2-0).
Both teams have key players listed who will likely miss the matchup after being unable to practice this week.
For New Orleans, it's All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), who will miss his second straight game.
For Green Bay, it's Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring). Adams isn't listed as OUT, but is doubtful after missing practice all week.
Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport (elbow) and Trey Hendrickson (groin) both practice again today on a limited basis, and are listed as questions.
Here's a complete rundown of today's injury/practice report for both teams.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|LP
|Questionable
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Calf
|LP
|Questionable
GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|DT
|Kenny Clark
|Groin
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Montravius Adams
|Toe
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Josiah Degura
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|LB
|Randy Ramsey
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Doubtful
|CB
|Jaire Alexander
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|C
|Corey Linsley
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Billy Turner
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|NIR
|DNP
|FP
|P
|J.K. Scott
|NIR
|DNP
|FP
|S
|Darnell Savage
|Groin
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Elgton Jenkins
|Back/Rib
|DNP
|Questionable