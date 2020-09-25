Saints vs Packers Final Injury Report

Coming off a short week, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) have a tough foe coming to the Superdome this Sunday night in the Green Bay Packers (2-0).

Both teams have key players listed who will likely miss the matchup after being unable to practice this week.

For New Orleans, it's All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), who will miss his second straight game.

For Green Bay, it's Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring). Adams isn't listed as OUT, but is doubtful after missing practice all week.

Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport (elbow) and Trey Hendrickson (groin) both practice again today on a limited basis, and are listed as questions.

Here's a complete rundown of today's injury/practice report for both teams.

FP - full participant         LP - limited participant          DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DEMarcus DavenportElbowDNPLPLPQuestionable
WRMichael ThomasAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
LBChase HansenHipDNPDNPDNPOut
DETrey HendricksonGroinLPLPLPQuestionable
DTMalcom BrownFootDNPDNPLP
TTerron ArmsteadGroinLPLPLP
RBTy MontgomeryHamstringLPQuestionable
DTDavid OnyemataCalfLPQuestionable

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRDavante AdamsHamstringDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
DTKenny ClarkGroinDNPLPLPQuestionable
DEMontravius AdamsToeLPFPFP
TEJosiah DeguraAnkleLPDNPDNPDoubtful
LBRandy RamseyGroinLPLPLPDoubtful
CBJaire AlexanderHandFPFPFP
CCorey LinsleyThumbFPFPFP
TBilly TurnerKneeFPFPFP
TEMarcedes LewisNIRDNPFP
PJ.K. ScottNIRDNPFP
SDarnell SavageGroinLPQuestionable
GElgton JenkinsBack/RibDNPQuestionable
