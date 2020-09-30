Week 4 is early in the season to consider a game a "must-win", but when your goal is admittedly "Super Bowl or bust", the 1-2 New Orleans Saints must win against the Detroit Lions (1-2).

Missing All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas the last two weeks with a high-ankle sprain, and the absence of defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow) has been evident on the field.

Can the Saints get some key players back for this Sunday's game?

The first injury/practice participation report of the week offers a few clues.

Thomas practiced today on a limited basis for the first time since week 1, and Davenport was a limited participant again after being limited at the end of last week.

Both seeing the practice field today is a positive step in their potential availability on Sunday.

However, Saints starting tight end Jared Cook (groin), starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (illness), and starting guard Andrus Peat (ankle) all sat out practice today with injuries.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday G Andrus Peat Ankle DNP TE Jared Cook Groin DNP CB Janoris Jenkins Illness DNP DE Marcus Davenport Elbow LP CB Marshon Lattimore Hamstring LP DT David Onyemata Calf LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LB Chase Hansen Hip LP

DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday CB Desmond Trufant Hamstring LP TE Hunter Bryant Hamstring LP DL Da'Shawn Hand Chest LP S C.J. Moore Calf DNP

On another note, the Saints made a practice squad move, per Nick Underhill.