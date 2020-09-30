Saints vs Lions Wednesday Injury Report

Week 4 is early in the season to consider a game a "must-win", but when your goal is admittedly "Super Bowl or bust", the 1-2 New Orleans Saints must win against the Detroit Lions (1-2).

Missing All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas the last two weeks with a high-ankle sprain, and the absence of defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow) has been evident on the field.

Can the Saints get some key players back for this Sunday's game?

The first injury/practice participation report of the week offers a few clues.

Thomas practiced today on a limited basis for the first time since week 1, and Davenport was a limited participant again after being limited at the end of last week.

Both seeing the practice field today is a positive step in their potential availability on Sunday.

However, Saints starting tight end Jared Cook (groin), starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (illness), and starting guard Andrus Peat (ankle) all sat out practice today with injuries.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant            DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNP
TEJared CookGroinDNP
CBJanoris JenkinsIllnessDNP
DEMarcus DavenportElbowLP
CBMarshon LattimoreHamstringLP
DTDavid OnyemataCalfLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleLP
LBChase HansenHipLP

DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBDesmond TrufantHamstringLP
TEHunter BryantHamstringLP
DLDa'Shawn HandChestLP
SC.J. MooreCalfDNP

On another note, the Saints made a practice squad move, per Nick Underhill.

