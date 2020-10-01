Saints vs Lions Thursday Injury Report Goes From Bad to Worse for New Orleans

Week 4 is early in the season to consider a game a "must-win", but when your goal is admittedly "Super Bowl or bust", the 1-2 New Orleans Saints must win against the Detroit Lions (1-2).

Missing All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas the last two weeks with a high-ankle sprain, and the absence of defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow) has been evident on the field.

Having both on the practice field for the second consecutive day would've been ideal, but that's not the case.

Let's start with the positive. Michael Thomas (ankle) was able to practice again today.

If Thomas can go, it should open up the Saints offense. He's the best player on the team, holds 25 NFL records, and gives quarterback Drew Brees his favorite target of all-time back.

While Davenport's upside is undeniable, his injury history has frustrated the team and fanbase. He has yet to play this year with an elbow injury, but began practicing last week on a limited basis, and was limited yesterday. However, today he was a DNP, and now it appears he has a toe injury.

When will he see the field on gameday? The Saints pass rush could use an upgrade, but Davenport's absence makes it difficult.

Adding to the concern is Saints starting tight end Jared Cook (groin) and guard Andrus Peat (ankle) all sat out practice again today, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) joined them on the DNP list, after being able to practice on Wednesday.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday G Andrus Peat Ankle DNP DNP TE Jared Cook Groin DNP DNP CB Janoris Jenkins Shoulder DNP LP DE Marcus Davenport Elbow/Toe LP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Hamstring LP DNP DT David Onyemata Calf LP - WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP LB Chase Hansen Hip LP LP

DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday CB Desmond Trufant Hamstring LP LP TE Hunter Bryant Hamstring LP LP DL Da'Shawn Hand Chest LP LP S C.J. Moore Calf DNP DNP CB Darryl Roberts Hip LP