Week 4 is early in the season to consider a game a "must-win", but when your goal is admittedly "Super Bowl or bust", the 1-2 New Orleans Saints must win against the Detroit Lions (1-2).

While the Saints desperately need the W in Detroit, they'll have to do it shorthanded.

The final injury report of the week designates 6 key starters OUT for New Orleans for Sunday's showdown with Detroit.

New Orleans will be without starters in wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), tight end Jared Cook (groin), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), cornerback Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow, toe).

Thomas, the NFL offensive player of the year in 2019, has missed the last two games after suffering a high ankle sprain late in the Week 1 win against Tampa Bay.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday is set for noon. You can hear the radio call of the game on ESPN 1420.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status G Andrus Peat Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out TE Jared Cook Groin DNP DNP DNP Out CB Janoris Jenkins Shoulder DNP LP DNP Out DE Marcus Davenport Elbow/Toe LP DNP DNP Out CB Marshon Lattimore Hamstring LP DNP DNP Out WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP LP Out LB Chase Hansen Hip LP LP LP Questionable

DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Desmond Trufant Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable TE Hunter Bryant Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable DL Da'Shawn Hand Chest LP LP LP Questionable S C.J. Moore Calf DNP DNP DNP Out CB Darryl Roberts Hip LP LP Questionable LB Christian Jones Knee DNP Questionable