Saints vs Lions Final Injury Report, New Orleans Will Be Shorthanded Sunday
Week 4 is early in the season to consider a game a "must-win", but when your goal is admittedly "Super Bowl or bust", the 1-2 New Orleans Saints must win against the Detroit Lions (1-2).
While the Saints desperately need the W in Detroit, they'll have to do it shorthanded.
The final injury report of the week designates 6 key starters OUT for New Orleans for Sunday's showdown with Detroit.
New Orleans will be without starters in wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), tight end Jared Cook (groin), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), cornerback Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow, toe).
Thomas, the NFL offensive player of the year in 2019, has missed the last two games after suffering a high ankle sprain late in the Week 1 win against Tampa Bay.
Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday is set for noon. You can hear the radio call of the game on ESPN 1420.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Jared Cook
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow/Toe
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Desmond Trufant
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|TE
|Hunter Bryant
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DL
|Da'Shawn Hand
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|C.J. Moore
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Darryl Roberts
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Christian Jones
|Knee
|DNP
|Questionable