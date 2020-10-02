Saints vs Lions Final Injury Report, New Orleans Will Be Shorthanded Sunday

Week 4 is early in the season to consider a game a "must-win", but when your goal is admittedly "Super Bowl or bust", the 1-2 New Orleans Saints must win against the Detroit Lions (1-2).

While the Saints desperately need the W in Detroit, they'll have to do it shorthanded.

The final injury report of the week designates 6 key starters OUT for New Orleans for Sunday's showdown with Detroit.

New Orleans will be without starters in wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), tight end Jared Cook (groin), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), cornerback Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow, toe).

Thomas, the NFL offensive player of the year in 2019, has missed the last two games after suffering a high ankle sprain late in the Week 1 win against Tampa Bay.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday is set for noon. You can hear the radio call of the game on ESPN 1420.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant            DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
TEJared CookGroinDNPDNPDNPOut
CBJanoris JenkinsShoulderDNPLPDNPOut
DEMarcus DavenportElbow/ToeLPDNPDNPOut
CBMarshon LattimoreHamstringLPDNPDNPOut
WRMichael ThomasAnkleLPLPLPOut
LBChase HansenHipLPLPLPQuestionable

DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT

 
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBDesmond TrufantHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
TEHunter BryantHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
DLDa'Shawn HandChestLPLPLPQuestionable
SC.J. MooreCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
CBDarryl RobertsHipLPLPQuestionable
LBChristian JonesKneeDNPQuestionable
