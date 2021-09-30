Saints vs Giants Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While the injury bug hit the New Orleans Saints early this season, it's not as bad as some other teams around the league.

Although starting left tackle Terron Armstead and center Erik McCoy are still unable to practice due to injuries, the overall list is shorter than it was prior to the week 2 loss in Carolina.

Overall, the team's health is currently trending in the right direction.

The same thing can't be said for the New York Giants, who lost linebacker/defensive captain Blake Martinez for the season on Sunday to a torn ACL, and have multiple key players on their lengthy Thursday injury report.

New Orleans (2-1) hosts New York (0-3) this Sunday at the Caesar's Superdome in the first true home game of the season for the Saints.

Who will be available to play?

Thursday's injury report offers a few clues.

LP - limited participant      FP - full participant     DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CErik McCoyCalfDNPDNP
TTerron ArmsteadElbowDNPDNP
LBDemario DavisNFI - PersonalDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreHandFPFP
QBJameis WinstonKneeFPFP

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
OLBen BredesonHandDNPDNP
WRSterling ShepardHamstringDNPDNP
WRDarius SlaytonHamstringDNPDNP
RBSaquon BarkleyKneeLPLP
DBKeion CrossenElbowLPLP
LBTae CrowderHamstringLP
DBNate EbnerQuadLPLP
FBCullen GillaspiaAnkleLPLP
WRKenny GolladayHipLPLP
LSCasey KreiterKneeLPLP
DBLogan RyanHamstringLPLP
TEKaden SmithKneeLPLP

