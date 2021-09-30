Saints vs Giants Thursday Injury Report

While the injury bug hit the New Orleans Saints early this season, it's not as bad as some other teams around the league.

Although starting left tackle Terron Armstead and center Erik McCoy are still unable to practice due to injuries, the overall list is shorter than it was prior to the week 2 loss in Carolina.

Overall, the team's health is currently trending in the right direction.

The same thing can't be said for the New York Giants, who lost linebacker/defensive captain Blake Martinez for the season on Sunday to a torn ACL, and have multiple key players on their lengthy Thursday injury report.

New Orleans (2-1) hosts New York (0-3) this Sunday at the Caesar's Superdome in the first true home game of the season for the Saints.

Who will be available to play?

Thursday's injury report offers a few clues.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP T Terron Armstead Elbow DNP DNP LB Demario Davis NFI - Personal DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP FP QB Jameis Winston Knee FP FP

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday OL Ben Bredeson Hand DNP DNP WR Sterling Shepard Hamstring DNP DNP WR Darius Slayton Hamstring DNP DNP RB Saquon Barkley Knee LP LP DB Keion Crossen Elbow LP LP LB Tae Crowder Hamstring LP DB Nate Ebner Quad LP LP FB Cullen Gillaspia Ankle LP LP WR Kenny Golladay Hip LP LP LS Casey Kreiter Knee LP LP DB Logan Ryan Hamstring LP LP TE Kaden Smith Knee LP LP

Former Saints Players/Coaches in the Hall of Fame

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All-Time

The 20 College Programs With The Most Players on NFL Rosters in 2021