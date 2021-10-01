While the injury bug hit the New Orleans Saints early this season, it's not as bad as some other teams around the league.

Even with starting left tackle Terron Armstead and center Erik McCoy officially listed as OUT for Sunday's matchup against the New York Gaints due to injury, the overall injury list is shorter than it was in the week 2 loss at Carolina.

Plus, the team now has all members of the coaching staff after missing a number of assistants the last two weeks due to COVID-19.

Overall, the Saints team's health is currently trending in the right direction.

The same thing can't be said for the Giants, who lost linebacker/defensive captain Blake Martinez for the season on Sunday to a torn ACL, and will be without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton Sunday. A number of other key players on their team are also listed as questionable.

New Orleans (2-1) hosts New York (0-3) this Sunday at the Caesar's Superdome in the first true home game of the season for the Saints.

Here's a look at the final injury report for both clubs.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out LB Demario Davis NFI - Personal DNP FP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP FP FP QB Jameis Winston Knee FP FP FP

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status OL Ben Bredeson Hand DNP DNP DNP Out WR Sterling Shepard Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR Darius Slayton Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out RB Saquon Barkley Knee LP LP LP DB Keion Crossen Elbow LP LP LP Questionable LB Tae Crowder Hamstring LP LP Questionable DB Nate Ebner Quad LP LP LP Questionable FB Cullen Gillaspia Ankle LP LP LP WR Kenny Golladay Hip LP LP LP LS Casey Kreiter Knee LP LP LP DB Logan Ryan Hamstring LP LP LP TE Kaden Smith Knee LP LP LP Questionable

