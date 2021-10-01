Saints vs Giants Final Injury Report, Several Starters Listed as Out

While the injury bug hit the New Orleans Saints early this season, it's not as bad as some other teams around the league.

Even with starting left tackle Terron Armstead and center Erik McCoy officially listed as OUT for Sunday's matchup against the New York Gaints due to injury, the overall injury list is shorter than it was in the week 2 loss at Carolina.

Plus, the team now has all members of the coaching staff after missing a number of assistants the last two weeks due to COVID-19.

Overall, the Saints team's health is currently trending in the right direction.

The same thing can't be said for the Giants, who lost linebacker/defensive captain Blake Martinez for the season on Sunday to a torn ACL, and will be without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton Sunday. A number of other key players on their team are also listed as questionable.

New Orleans (2-1) hosts New York (0-3) this Sunday at the Caesar's Superdome in the first true home game of the season for the Saints.

Here's a look at the final injury report for both clubs.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CErik McCoyCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
TTerron ArmsteadElbowDNPDNPDNPOut
LBDemario DavisNFI - PersonalDNPFP
CBMarshon LattimoreHandFPFPFP
QBJameis WinstonKneeFPFPFP

 

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
OLBen BredesonHandDNPDNPDNPOut
WRSterling ShepardHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
WRDarius SlaytonHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
RBSaquon BarkleyKneeLPLPLP
DBKeion CrossenElbowLPLPLPQuestionable
LBTae CrowderHamstringLPLPQuestionable
DBNate EbnerQuadLPLPLPQuestionable
FBCullen GillaspiaAnkleLPLPLP
WRKenny GolladayHipLPLPLP
LSCasey KreiterKneeLPLPLP
DBLogan RyanHamstringLPLPLP
TEKaden SmithKneeLPLPLPQuestionable

