Saints vs Falcons Wednesday Injury Report

With Jameis Winston's season-ending injury and Michael Thomas officially out for the year, a number of other Saints are dealing with injuries too.

The Saints and Falcons both released their first league-mandated injury/practice report of the week today, and both teams have multiple starters listed.

Backup quarterback Taysom Hill, who plays other skill positions within the offense, was back on the practice field after missing the last three weeks, a sign he's cleared concussion protocol after suffering the injury versus Washington. However, there are various levels of clearance, and Hill being a limited participant in practice sheds light on a few possibilities.

Hill's return to practice could potentially force a quarterback decision from head coach Sean Payton.

Payton has been non-committal on who will start at quarterback for the Saints Sunday, but it will be either Trevor Siemian (who filled in when Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL last Sunday) or Hill, if he's healthy enough to play.

Winston is listed on the injury report as DNP (did not practice), but will officially go on injured reserve sometime this week.

Falcons Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is listed as DNP but announced last week he was leaving the team to work on his mental health.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday QB Jameis Winston Knee DNP S Malcolm Jenkins Knee DNP DE Carl Granderson Shoulder DNP WR Ty Montgomery Hamstring DNP RB Dwayne Washington Neck LP QB Taysom Hill Concussion LP DE Payton Turner Calf LP T Terron Armstead Groin LP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Table inside Article Position Name Injury Wednesday DT Jonathan Bullard Concussion DNP WR Calvin Ridley NIR DNP WR Russell Gage Groin LP

New Orleans (5-2) hosts their arch-rival Atlanta (3-4) this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the action, along with The Point After postgame show on ESPN Lafayette.