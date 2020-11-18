Saints vs Falcons Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon.

At first glimpse, it's a rough one for New Orleans.

For the Saints, the focus is Drew Brees. With multiple fractured ribs and a punctured lung, he was obviously a DNP (did not participate/practice) on today's practice/injury report.

Will New Orleans put Brees on Injured Reserve (IR)?

Due to COVID, the IR rules allow teams to bring a player back from IR after only 3 weeks. If Brees remains on the injury report this week and isn't put on IR, it means the Saints think he could return to the field in the next month.

Brees not being on IR is telling. Does the team think he'll return from the rib injury in 3 weeks?

In addition to Brees being a DNP, All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan (back), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), tight end Josh Hill (concussion) and backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington (back) all missed practice as well with injuries.

A number of key starters for the Saints were limited as well, as the team got fairly beat up in last Sunday's win against San Francisco.

The Saints (7-2) host the rival Falcons (3-6) this Sunday at noon.

Here's a rundown of today's injury report for both New Orleans and Atlanta.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday TE Josh Hill Concussion DNP WR Tre'Quan Smith Concussion DNP QB Drew Brees Ribs/Right Shoulder DNP RB Dwayne Washington Back DNP DE Cameron Jordan Back DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP DT Malcom Brown Calf LP RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen LP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday T Matt Gono Illness DNP WR Calvin Ridley Foot LP T Kaleb McGary Knee LP