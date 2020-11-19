Saints vs Falcons Thursday Injury Report, Kamara Downgraded

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

For the Saints, two players who were unable to practice yesterday got on the practice field today on a limited basis in defensive end Cam Jordan (back) and wide receiver Tre'quan Smith (concussion).

Unfortunately, running back Alvin Kamara (foot) was downgraded from LP (limited participant) yesterday to DNP today.

On another note, with multiple fractured ribs and a punctured lung, quarterback Drew Brees obviously remains DNP (did not participate/practice) on today's practice/injury report, and will likely be there for a few weeks.

New Orleans elected not to place Brees on injured reserve (IR). Had they, he could've been activated back to the active roster in 3 weeks. His presence on the 53 man roster suggests the Saints think he could possibly return to the field during that time frame, though it's not a guarantee.

A number of key starters for the Saints were also LP and DNP, as the team got fairly beat up in last Sunday's win against San Francisco.

The Saints (7-2) host the rival Falcons (3-6) this Sunday at noon.

Here's a rundown of today's injury report for both New Orleans and Atlanta.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday TE Josh Hill Concussion DNP DNP WR Tre'Quan Smith Concussion DNP LP QB Drew Brees Ribs/Right Shoulder DNP DNP RB Dwayne Washington Back DNP DNP DE Cameron Jordan Back DNP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP LP DT Malcom Brown Calf LP LP RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen LP LP

ATLANTA FALCONS

position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday T Matt Gono Illness DNP DNP WR Calvin Ridley Foot LP LP T Kaleb McGary Knee FP FP TE Jaeden Graham Knee/Toe FP TE John Wetzel Ankle LP C Alex Mack NIR-Rest DNP