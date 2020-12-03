Saints vs Falcons Thursday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

Are there any new additions to the report?

Unfortunately for New Orleans, defensive end Marcus Davenport, who practiced fully yesterday, did not get on the field today due to a concussion.

Other than Davenport, there are no changes for the Saints, as all four players who were DNP (did not participate/practice) on Wednesday were DNP once again today, while Pro Bowlers Alvin Kamara (foot) and Michael Thomas (ankle) were still LP (limited participants), and Andrus Peat (concussion) was listed on the report again, but practiced without any restrictions.

Atlanta had a number of key players downgraded from LP to DNP, including wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), running back Todd Gurley (knee) and tight end Hayden Hurst ankle).

The Saints (9-2) travel to Atlanta this week for a matchup with the rival Falcons (4-7) on Sunday at noon.

Here's a rundown of today's injury report for both New Orleans and Atlanta.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Marquez Callaway Knee DNP DNP CB Janoris Jenkins Knee DNP DNP WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP DNP RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring DNP DNP RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP G Andrus Peat Concussion FP FP DE Marcus Davenport Concussion DNP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP DNP RB Todd Gurley Knee LP DNP K Younghoe Koo Right Quadricep LP FP WR Calvin Ridley Foot/Ankle LP LP RB Keith Smith Knee FP FP DE Dante Fowler Hamstring LP LP TE Hayden Hurst Ankle LP DNP CB Kendall Sheffield Illness DNP DNP G James Carpenter Groin DNP DNP C Alex Mack NIR DNP