Saints vs Falcons Thursday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

Are there any new additions to the report?

Unfortunately for New Orleans, defensive end Marcus Davenport, who practiced fully yesterday, did not get on the field today due to a concussion.

Other than Davenport, there are no changes for the Saints, as all four players who were DNP (did not participate/practice) on Wednesday were DNP once again today, while Pro Bowlers Alvin Kamara (foot) and Michael Thomas (ankle) were still LP (limited participants), and Andrus Peat (concussion) was listed on the report again, but practiced without any restrictions.

Atlanta had a number of key players downgraded from LP to DNP, including wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), running back Todd Gurley (knee) and tight end Hayden Hurst ankle).

The Saints (9-2) travel to Atlanta this week for a matchup with the rival Falcons (4-7) on Sunday at noon.

Here's a rundown of today's injury report for both New Orleans and Atlanta.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRMarquez CallawayKneeDNPDNP
CBJanoris JenkinsKneeDNPDNP
WRDeonte HarrisNeckDNPDNP
RBTy MontgomeryHamstringDNPDNP
RBAlvin KamaraFootLPLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleLPLP
GAndrus PeatConcussionFPFP
DEMarcus DavenportConcussionDNP

 

ATLANTA FALCONS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRJulio JonesHamstringLPDNP
RBTodd GurleyKneeLPDNP
KYounghoe KooRight QuadricepLPFP
WRCalvin RidleyFoot/AnkleLPLP
RBKeith SmithKneeFPFP
DEDante FowlerHamstringLPLP
TEHayden HurstAnkleLPDNP
CBKendall SheffieldIllnessDNPDNP
GJames CarpenterGroinDNPDNP
CAlex MackNIRDNP
