Saints vs Falcons Final Injury Report, Brees Moved to Injured Reserve

Heading into their tenth game of the season, the New Orleans Saints are beat up entering their matchup this Sunday with the rival Atlanta Falcons.

The final injury report of the week was released by both teams this afternoon.

Several players on the active roster are officially listed as OUT for the Saints this Sunday.

Tight end Josh Hill (concussion) and backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington (foot) won't play, while Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable.

Quarterback Drew Brees was placed on injured reserve (IR) today, meaning he's out a minimum of three weeks.

Players on IR do not appear on the practice/injury report, as they are not a member of the active 53 man roster.

Atlanta does not have a game status for any player, as no one is listed as OUT or questionable for their week 11 matchup.

The Saints (7-2) host the rival Falcons (3-6) this Sunday at noon.

Here's a rundown of today's injury report for both New Orleans and Atlanta.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TEJosh HillConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
WRTre'Quan SmithConcussionDNPLPFP
RBDwayne WashingtonBackDNPDNPDNPOut
DECameron JordanBackDNPLPFP
TRyan RamczykKneeLPLPFP
DTMalcom BrownCalfLPLPFP
RBAlvin KamaraFootLPDNPFP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLPLPLPQuestionable

 

ATLANTA FALCONS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TMatt GonoIllnessDNPDNPFP
WRCalvin RidleyFootLPLPLP
TKaleb McGaryKneeFPFPFP
TEJaeden GrahamKnee/ToeFPFP
TEJohn WetzelAnkleLPLP
CAlex MackNIR-RestDNP
WROlamide ZaccheausKneeLP
RBTodd GurleyNIR-RestDNP
GJames CarpenterNIR-RestDNP
