Saints vs Falcons Final Injury Report, Brees Moved to Injured Reserve
Heading into their tenth game of the season, the New Orleans Saints are beat up entering their matchup this Sunday with the rival Atlanta Falcons.
The final injury report of the week was released by both teams this afternoon.
Several players on the active roster are officially listed as OUT for the Saints this Sunday.
Tight end Josh Hill (concussion) and backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington (foot) won't play, while Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable.
Quarterback Drew Brees was placed on injured reserve (IR) today, meaning he's out a minimum of three weeks.
Players on IR do not appear on the practice/injury report, as they are not a member of the active 53 man roster.
Atlanta does not have a game status for any player, as no one is listed as OUT or questionable for their week 11 matchup.
The Saints (7-2) host the rival Falcons (3-6) this Sunday at noon.
Here's a rundown of today's injury report for both New Orleans and Atlanta.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE
|Josh Hill
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|DNP
|FP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Matt Gono
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|LP
|T
|Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Jaeden Graham
|Knee/Toe
|FP
|FP
|TE
|John Wetzel
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|C
|Alex Mack
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Knee
|LP
|RB
|Todd Gurley
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|G
|James Carpenter
|NIR-Rest
|DNP