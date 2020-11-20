Saints vs Falcons Final Injury Report, Brees Moved to Injured Reserve

Heading into their tenth game of the season, the New Orleans Saints are beat up entering their matchup this Sunday with the rival Atlanta Falcons.

The final injury report of the week was released by both teams this afternoon.

Several players on the active roster are officially listed as OUT for the Saints this Sunday.

Tight end Josh Hill (concussion) and backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington (foot) won't play, while Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable.

Quarterback Drew Brees was placed on injured reserve (IR) today, meaning he's out a minimum of three weeks.

Players on IR do not appear on the practice/injury report, as they are not a member of the active 53 man roster.

Atlanta does not have a game status for any player, as no one is listed as OUT or questionable for their week 11 matchup.

The Saints (7-2) host the rival Falcons (3-6) this Sunday at noon.

Here's a rundown of today's injury report for both New Orleans and Atlanta.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status TE Josh Hill Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out WR Tre'Quan Smith Concussion DNP LP FP RB Dwayne Washington Back DNP DNP DNP Out DE Cameron Jordan Back DNP LP FP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP LP FP DT Malcom Brown Calf LP LP FP RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP DNP FP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen LP LP LP Questionable

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status T Matt Gono Illness DNP DNP FP WR Calvin Ridley Foot LP LP LP T Kaleb McGary Knee FP FP FP TE Jaeden Graham Knee/Toe FP FP TE John Wetzel Ankle LP LP C Alex Mack NIR-Rest DNP WR Olamide Zaccheaus Knee LP RB Todd Gurley NIR-Rest DNP G James Carpenter NIR-Rest DNP