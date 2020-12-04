Saints vs Falcons Final Injury Report – 4 New Orleans Players OUT

Clinging to first place in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints (9-2) don't have much wiggle room atop the standings.

Only one game up on the Green Bay Packers (8-3) who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints, New Orleans can't afford a slip up this Sunday against the arch rival Atlanta Falcons (4-7).

In order to beat the Falcons, the Saints will have to do it without a number of key players.

For starters, Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees (on injured reserve with rib/lung injury) and Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead (COVID-19 protocol) are both out, as are 4 other New Orleans players on the 53 man roster due to injury, including starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (knee) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (concussion).

The final injury report of the week was released this afternoon for both the Saints and Falcons, and several key players for both teams are on it.

Atlanta hosts New Orleans this Sunday at noon.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant        DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRMarquez CallawayKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
CBJanoris JenkinsKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
WRDeonte HarrisNeckDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
RBTy MontgomeryHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
RBAlvin KamaraFootLPLPFP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleLPLPFP
GAndrus PeatConcussionFPFPFP
DEMarcus DavenportConcussionDNPDNPOut
CBPatrick RobinsonHamstringLPQuestionable

ATLANTA FALCONS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRJulio JonesHamstringLPDNPLPQuestionable
RBTodd GurleyKneeLPDNPLPQuestionable
KYounghoe KooRight QuadricepLPFPFP
WRCalvin RidleyFoot/AnkleLPLPLP
RBKeith SmithKneeFPFPFP
DEDante FowlerHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
TEHayden HurstAnkleLPDNPLP
CBKendall SheffieldIllnessDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
GJames CarpenterGroinDNPDNPDNPOut
CAlex MackNIRDNP
LBEdmond RobinsonBackLP
WRBrandon PowellToeLP
