Saints vs Falcons Final Injury Report – 4 New Orleans Players OUT

Clinging to first place in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints (9-2) don't have much wiggle room atop the standings.

Only one game up on the Green Bay Packers (8-3) who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints, New Orleans can't afford a slip up this Sunday against the arch rival Atlanta Falcons (4-7).

In order to beat the Falcons, the Saints will have to do it without a number of key players.

For starters, Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees (on injured reserve with rib/lung injury) and Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead (COVID-19 protocol) are both out, as are 4 other New Orleans players on the 53 man roster due to injury, including starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (knee) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (concussion).

The final injury report of the week was released this afternoon for both the Saints and Falcons, and several key players for both teams are on it.

Atlanta hosts New Orleans this Sunday at noon.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Marquez Callaway Knee DNP DNP DNP Out CB Janoris Jenkins Knee DNP DNP DNP Out WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP DNP DNP Questionable RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP LP FP WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP FP G Andrus Peat Concussion FP FP FP DE Marcus Davenport Concussion DNP DNP Out CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring LP Questionable

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP DNP LP Questionable RB Todd Gurley Knee LP DNP LP Questionable K Younghoe Koo Right Quadricep LP FP FP WR Calvin Ridley Foot/Ankle LP LP LP RB Keith Smith Knee FP FP FP DE Dante Fowler Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable TE Hayden Hurst Ankle LP DNP LP CB Kendall Sheffield Illness DNP DNP DNP Questionable G James Carpenter Groin DNP DNP DNP Out C Alex Mack NIR DNP LB Edmond Robinson Back LP WR Brandon Powell Toe LP