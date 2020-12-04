Saints vs Falcons Final Injury Report – 4 New Orleans Players OUT
Clinging to first place in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints (9-2) don't have much wiggle room atop the standings.
Only one game up on the Green Bay Packers (8-3) who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints, New Orleans can't afford a slip up this Sunday against the arch rival Atlanta Falcons (4-7).
In order to beat the Falcons, the Saints will have to do it without a number of key players.
For starters, Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees (on injured reserve with rib/lung injury) and Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead (COVID-19 protocol) are both out, as are 4 other New Orleans players on the 53 man roster due to injury, including starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (knee) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (concussion).
The final injury report of the week was released this afternoon for both the Saints and Falcons, and several key players for both teams are on it.
Atlanta hosts New Orleans this Sunday at noon.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Patrick Robinson
|Hamstring
|LP
|Questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Todd Gurley
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|Right Quadricep
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Foot/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Keith Smith
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|CB
|Kendall Sheffield
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|G
|James Carpenter
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|C
|Alex Mack
|NIR
|DNP
|LB
|Edmond Robinson
|Back
|LP
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|Toe
|LP