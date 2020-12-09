Saints vs Eagles Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love.

It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR), though he's eligible to come off IR this week if he's healthy enough to play.

Players on IR are do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.

Both teams have a few All Pros on today's report.

The Saints (10-2) play in Philadelphia against the Eagles (3-8-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DTMalcom BrownShoulderDNP
CBPatrick RobinsonHamstringDNP
DTShy TuttleWristLP
WRDeonte HarrisNeckLP
TRyan RamczykElbowLP
CBJanoris JenkinsKneeLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleLP
DEMarcus DavenportConcussionFP
RBTy MontgomeryHamstringFP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DTFletcher CoxNeckDNP
LBT.J. EdwardsHamstringDNP
SRudy FordHamstringDNP
CBMichael JacquetHamstringDNP
WRAlshon JeffreyCalfLP
TJason PetersToeLP
CBDarius SlayKneeLP
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: janoris jenkins, New Orleans Saints, patrick robinson, philadelphia eagles
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top