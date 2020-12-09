Saints vs Eagles Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love.

It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR), though he's eligible to come off IR this week if he's healthy enough to play.

Players on IR are do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.

Both teams have a few All Pros on today's report.

The Saints (10-2) play in Philadelphia against the Eagles (3-8-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday DT Malcom Brown Shoulder DNP CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring DNP DT Shy Tuttle Wrist LP WR Deonte Harris Neck LP T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP CB Janoris Jenkins Knee LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP DE Marcus Davenport Concussion FP RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring FP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Position Name Injury Wednesday DT Fletcher Cox Neck DNP LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring DNP S Rudy Ford Hamstring DNP CB Michael Jacquet Hamstring DNP WR Alshon Jeffrey Calf LP T Jason Peters Toe LP CB Darius Slay Knee LP