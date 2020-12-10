Saints vs Eagles Thursday Injury Report
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.
Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.
Who's practice status improved?
If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.
Are there any new additions to the report?
The Saints had two new additions in defensive tackle David Onyemata (illness) and running back Latavius Murray (knee).
It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR), though he's eligible to come off IR this week if he's healthy enough to play.
Players on IR are do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.
Brees was spotted at practice during the media availability portion and appears to be moving well.
The Saints (10-2) play in Philadelphia against the Eagles (3-8-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|CB
|Patrick Robinson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Shy Tuttle
|Wrist
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Illness
|DNP
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|Knee
|LP
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Neck
|DNP
|FP
|LB
|T.J. Edwards
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Rudy Ford
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Michael Jacquet
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Alshon Jeffrey
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|T
|Jason Peters
|Toe
|LP
|DNP
|CB
|Darius Slay
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Derek Barnett
|Pelvis
|LP