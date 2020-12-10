Saints vs Eagles Thursday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

Are there any new additions to the report?

The Saints had two new additions in defensive tackle David Onyemata (illness) and running back Latavius Murray (knee).

It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR), though he's eligible to come off IR this week if he's healthy enough to play.

Players on IR are do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.

Brees was spotted at practice during the media availability portion and appears to be moving well.

The Saints (10-2) play in Philadelphia against the Eagles (3-8-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DT Malcom Brown Shoulder DNP LP CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring DNP DNP DT Shy Tuttle Wrist LP LP WR Deonte Harris Neck LP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP LP CB Janoris Jenkins Knee LP LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP DE Marcus Davenport Concussion FP FP RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring FP FP DT David Onyemata Illness DNP RB Latavius Murray Knee LP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DT Fletcher Cox Neck DNP FP LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring DNP DNP S Rudy Ford Hamstring DNP DNP CB Michael Jacquet Hamstring DNP DNP WR Alshon Jeffrey Calf LP FP T Jason Peters Toe LP DNP CB Darius Slay Knee LP LP DE Derek Barnett Pelvis LP