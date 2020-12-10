Saints vs Eagles Thursday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

Are there any new additions to the report?

The Saints had two new additions in defensive tackle David Onyemata (illness) and running back Latavius Murray (knee).

It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR), though he's eligible to come off IR this week if he's healthy enough to play.

Players on IR are do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.

Brees was spotted at practice during the media availability portion and appears to be moving well.

The Saints (10-2) play in Philadelphia against the Eagles (3-8-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DTMalcom BrownShoulderDNPLP
CBPatrick RobinsonHamstringDNPDNP
DTShy TuttleWristLPLP
WRDeonte HarrisNeckLPLP
TRyan RamczykElbowLPLP
CBJanoris JenkinsKneeLPLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleLPLP
DEMarcus DavenportConcussionFPFP
RBTy MontgomeryHamstringFPFP
DTDavid OnyemataIllnessDNP
RBLatavius MurrayKneeLP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DTFletcher CoxNeckDNPFP
LBT.J. EdwardsHamstringDNPDNP
SRudy FordHamstringDNPDNP
CBMichael JacquetHamstringDNPDNP
WRAlshon JeffreyCalfLPFP
TJason PetersToeLPDNP
CBDarius SlayKneeLPLP
DEDerek BarnettPelvisLP
