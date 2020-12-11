Saints vs Eagles Final Injury Report
Clinging to first place in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints (10-2) don't have much wiggle room atop the standings.
Only one game up on the Green Bay Packers (9-3) who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints, New Orleans can't afford a slip up this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1).
In order to beat the Eagles, the Saints will have to do it without a number of key players.
For starters, quarterback Drew Brees remains on Injured Reserve (IR) as he continues to recover from 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung. He was eligible to come off IR this week but did not. Players on IR do not count against the 53 man roster and do not appear on the injury report.
Taysom Hill will get the start again under center for New Orleans.
Backup cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder) are the only players on the Saints injury report listed officially as OUT for the upcoming contest.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Patrick Robinson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DT
|Shy Tuttle
|Wrist
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|Knee
|LP
|FP
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Neck
|DNP
|FP
|LB
|T.J. Edwards
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Rudy Ford
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Michael Jacquet
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Alshon Jeffrey
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Jason Peters
|Toe
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Darius Slay
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Derek Barnett
|Pelvis
|LP
|LP
|S
|Grayland Arnold
|Hamstring
|LP
|Questionable