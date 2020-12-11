Saints vs Eagles Final Injury Report

Clinging to first place in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints (10-2) don't have much wiggle room atop the standings.

Only one game up on the Green Bay Packers (9-3) who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints, New Orleans can't afford a slip up this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1).

In order to beat the Eagles, the Saints will have to do it without a number of key players.

For starters, quarterback Drew Brees remains on Injured Reserve (IR) as he continues to recover from 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung. He was eligible to come off IR this week but did not. Players on IR do not count against the 53 man roster and do not appear on the injury report.

Taysom Hill will get the start again under center for New Orleans.

Backup cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder) are the only players on the Saints injury report listed officially as OUT for the upcoming contest.

The Saints (10-2) play in Philadelphia against the Eagles (3-8-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Malcom Brown Shoulder DNP LP DNP Out CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DT Shy Tuttle Wrist LP LP FP WR Deonte Harris Neck LP LP FP Questionable T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP LP FP CB Janoris Jenkins Knee LP LP FP WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP FP DE Marcus Davenport Concussion FP FP FP RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring FP FP FP DT David Onyemata Illness DNP FP RB Latavius Murray Knee LP FP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DT Fletcher Cox Neck DNP FP LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out S Rudy Ford Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out CB Michael Jacquet Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR Alshon Jeffrey Calf LP FP FP T Jason Peters Toe LP DNP DNP Out CB Darius Slay Knee LP LP LP DE Derek Barnett Pelvis LP LP S Grayland Arnold Hamstring LP Questionable