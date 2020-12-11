Saints vs Eagles Final Injury Report

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Clinging to first place in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints (10-2) don't have much wiggle room atop the standings.

Only one game up on the Green Bay Packers (9-3) who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints, New Orleans can't afford a slip up this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1).

In order to beat the Eagles, the Saints will have to do it without a number of key players.

For starters, quarterback Drew Brees remains on Injured Reserve (IR) as he continues to recover from 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung. He was eligible to come off IR this week but did not. Players on IR do not count against the 53 man roster and do not appear on the injury report.

Taysom Hill will get the start again under center for New Orleans.

Backup cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder) are the only players on the Saints injury report listed officially as OUT for the upcoming contest.

The Saints (10-2) play in Philadelphia against the Eagles (3-8-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

LP - limited participant       FP - full participant       DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DTMalcom BrownShoulderDNPLPDNPOut
CBPatrick RobinsonHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
DTShy TuttleWristLPLPFP
WRDeonte HarrisNeckLPLPFPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykElbowLPLPFP
CBJanoris JenkinsKneeLPLPFP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleLPLPFP
DEMarcus DavenportConcussionFPFPFP
RBTy MontgomeryHamstringFPFPFP
DTDavid OnyemataIllnessDNPFP
RBLatavius MurrayKneeLPFP

 

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DTFletcher CoxNeckDNPFP
LBT.J. EdwardsHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
SRudy FordHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
CBMichael JacquetHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
WRAlshon JeffreyCalfLPFPFP
TJason PetersToeLPDNPDNPOut
CBDarius SlayKneeLPLPLP
DEDerek BarnettPelvisLPLP
SGrayland ArnoldHamstringLPQuestionable
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: alvin kamara, deonte harris, drew brees, fletcher cox, malcom brown, michael thomas, New Orleans Saints, patrick robinson, philadelphia eagles
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top