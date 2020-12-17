Saints vs Chiefs Thursday Injury Report, Thomas Remains Out

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Starting quarterback Drew Brees was officially designated to come off IR and return to practice.

Technically, he doesn't officially come off IR until the team decides to do so. They have 21 days from the day of designation to make the decision.

Therefore, he's not listed on today's injury report, and there's no guarantee he'll return from IR this week, though the fact that he's able to practice is a good sign.

A bad sign is All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has been his usual productive self on the field the last month, was a DNP (did not participate) for the second consecutive day.

New Orleans (10-3) hosts Kansas City (12-1) at 3:25 Sunday afternoon in the premiere NFL matchup of the weekend.

Here's a rundown of Thursday's practice/injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant         DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DTMalcom BrownShoulder/CalfDNPDNP
GNick EastonConcussionDNPDNP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleDNPDNP
DTMalcolm RoachIllnessDNPFP
WRDeonte HarrisNeckDNPLP
TRyan RamczykElbowLPFP
DEMarcus DavenportQuadLPFP
GAndrus PeatFootLPFP

 

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
TMike RemmersBack/NeckDNPDNP
TEric FisherBackDNPDNP
LBDamien WilsonKneeDNPDNP
WRTyreek HillHamstringFPFP
TENick KeizerAnkle/KneeFPFP
DETanoh KpassagnonHipFPFP
DTDerrick NnadiAnkleFPFP
DEAlex OkaforKneeFPFP
TMartinas RankinKneeFPFP
CAustin ReiterKneeFPFP
RBDarwin ThompsonIllnessDNP
TERicky Seals-JonesIllnessDNP
