Saints vs Chiefs Thursday Injury Report, Thomas Remains Out
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.
Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.
Starting quarterback Drew Brees was officially designated to come off IR and return to practice.
Technically, he doesn't officially come off IR until the team decides to do so. They have 21 days from the day of designation to make the decision.
Therefore, he's not listed on today's injury report, and there's no guarantee he'll return from IR this week, though the fact that he's able to practice is a good sign.
A bad sign is All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has been his usual productive self on the field the last month, was a DNP (did not participate) for the second consecutive day.
New Orleans (10-3) hosts Kansas City (12-1) at 3:25 Sunday afternoon in the premiere NFL matchup of the weekend.
Here's a rundown of Thursday's practice/injury report for both teams.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Shoulder/Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|DNP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Quad
|LP
|FP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Foot
|LP
|FP
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|T
|Mike Remmers
|Back/Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Eric Fisher
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Damien Wilson
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Nick Keizer
|Ankle/Knee
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|DT
|Derrick Nnadi
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Alex Okafor
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|T
|Martinas Rankin
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|C
|Austin Reiter
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Darwin Thompson
|Illness
|DNP
|TE
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|Illness
|DNP