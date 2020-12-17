Saints vs Chiefs Thursday Injury Report, Thomas Remains Out

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Starting quarterback Drew Brees was officially designated to come off IR and return to practice.

Technically, he doesn't officially come off IR until the team decides to do so. They have 21 days from the day of designation to make the decision.

Therefore, he's not listed on today's injury report, and there's no guarantee he'll return from IR this week, though the fact that he's able to practice is a good sign.

A bad sign is All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has been his usual productive self on the field the last month, was a DNP (did not participate) for the second consecutive day.

New Orleans (10-3) hosts Kansas City (12-1) at 3:25 Sunday afternoon in the premiere NFL matchup of the weekend.

Here's a rundown of Thursday's practice/injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DT Malcom Brown Shoulder/Calf DNP DNP G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP DNP DT Malcolm Roach Illness DNP FP WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP FP DE Marcus Davenport Quad LP FP G Andrus Peat Foot LP FP

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday T Mike Remmers Back/Neck DNP DNP T Eric Fisher Back DNP DNP LB Damien Wilson Knee DNP DNP WR Tyreek Hill Hamstring FP FP TE Nick Keizer Ankle/Knee FP FP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Hip FP FP DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle FP FP DE Alex Okafor Knee FP FP T Martinas Rankin Knee FP FP C Austin Reiter Knee FP FP RB Darwin Thompson Illness DNP TE Ricky Seals-Jones Illness DNP