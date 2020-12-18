Saints vs Chiefs Friday Injury Report, Brees is Back, Thomas Out

The New Orleans Saints got some terrific news on Friday as it was officially confirmed that not only will Drew Brees return this weekend but he'll start against the Kansas City Chiefs, the number one team in the NFL.

Katherine Terrell, a reporter for the Nola Athletic reported the news early afternoon on Friday.

Apparently, the team knew this was happening all week long and nothing leaked until Friday when it became official according to ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

It's really a miraculous recovery for Brees and just in time with this prime-time showdown on the horizon for this weekend. He will wear protective gear with the injured ribs and apparently, Jameis Winston will serve as the primary backup according to Adam Schefter ESPN NFL Insider.

However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows as the Saints will not have one of Brees' favorite weapons as Michael Thomas will miss his seventh game of the season.

Luke Johnson sums it up well.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status DT Malcom Brown Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DT Malcolm Roach Illness DNP Full Full WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP Limited Limited Questionable WR Tommylee Lewis Illness DNP Full Full T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow Limited Full Full DE Marcus Davenport Quad Limited Full Full G Andrus Peat Foot Limited Full Full

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Position Name Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status T Mike Remmers Back/Neck DNP DNP DNP Doubtful T Eric Fisher Back DNP DNP Full Questionable LB Damien Wilson Knee DNP DNP DNP Out WR Tyreek Hill Hamstring Full Full Full TE Nick Keizer Ankle/Knee Full Full Full DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Hip Full Full Full DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle Full Full Full DE Alex Okafor Knee Full Full Full T Martinas Rankin Knee Full Full Full C Austin Reiter Knee Full Full Full RB Darwin Thompson Illness DNP DNP Out TE Ricky Seals-Jones Illness DNP Full

