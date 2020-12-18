Saints vs Chiefs Friday Injury Report, Brees is Back, Thomas Out
The New Orleans Saints got some terrific news on Friday as it was officially confirmed that not only will Drew Brees return this weekend but he'll start against the Kansas City Chiefs, the number one team in the NFL.
Katherine Terrell, a reporter for the Nola Athletic reported the news early afternoon on Friday.
Apparently, the team knew this was happening all week long and nothing leaked until Friday when it became official according to ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini.
It's really a miraculous recovery for Brees and just in time with this prime-time showdown on the horizon for this weekend. He will wear protective gear with the injured ribs and apparently, Jameis Winston will serve as the primary backup according to Adam Schefter ESPN NFL Insider.
However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows as the Saints will not have one of Brees' favorite weapons as Michael Thomas will miss his seventh game of the season.
Luke Johnson sums it up well.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game status
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Illness
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR
|Tommylee Lewis
|Illness
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Quad
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Foot
|Limited
|Full
|Full
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game status
|T
|Mike Remmers
|Back/Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|T
|Eric Fisher
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|Questionable
|LB
|Damien Wilson
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|TE
|Nick Keizer
|Ankle/Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|Full
|DT
|Derrick Nnadi
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|DE
|Alex Okafor
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|T
|Martinas Rankin
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|C
|Austin Reiter
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|RB
|Darwin Thompson
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|Illness
|DNP
|Full
