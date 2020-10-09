Saints vs Chargers Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After deciding to keep Monday night's game in New Orleans, the Saints continued preparations to host the Los Angeles Chargers in four days.

The first injury report of the week for the Saints is promising, as a number of key starters who missed last Sunday's game against the Lions were on the practice field, albeit on a limited basis.

Eight starters in guard Andrus Peat, offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk, tight end Jared Cook, defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas all participated in practice today and were listed as LP (limited participant).

Starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins, backup CB, and special teamer Justin Hardee, and All-Pro returner/wide receiver Deonte Harris were unable to practice due to injury.

Here's a rundown for both the Saints and Chargers.

FP - full participant           LP - limited participant           DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryThursday
GAndrus PeatAnkleLP
TEJared CookGroinLP
RTRyan RamczykConcussionLP
DEMarcus DavenportToeLP
CBMarshon LattimoreHamstringLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleLP
DETrey HendricksonGroinLP
SMalcolm JenkinsKneeLP
CBJanoris JenkinsShoulderDNP
CBJustin HardeeHamstringDNP
WRDeonte HarrisHamstringDNP

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryThursday
GTrai TurnerGroinDNP
TBryan BulagaBackDNP
WRMike WilliamsHamstringDNP
RBAustin EkelerHamstringDNP
DEJoey BosaTriceps/KneeDNP
QBTyrod TaylorChest/RibLP
C/GDan FeeneyElbowFP
SNasir AdderleyShoulderFP
SRayshawn JenkinsGroinFP
LSCole MazzaAnkleFP
LBKenneth Murray, Jr.AnkleFP
TStorm NortonKneeFP
DTJerry TilleryAnkleFP
