Saints vs Chargers Thursday Injury Report
After deciding to keep Monday night's game in New Orleans, the Saints continued preparations to host the Los Angeles Chargers in four days.
The first injury report of the week for the Saints is promising, as a number of key starters who missed last Sunday's game against the Lions were on the practice field, albeit on a limited basis.
Eight starters in guard Andrus Peat, offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk, tight end Jared Cook, defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas all participated in practice today and were listed as LP (limited participant).
Starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins, backup CB, and special teamer Justin Hardee, and All-Pro returner/wide receiver Deonte Harris were unable to practice due to injury.
Here's a rundown for both the Saints and Chargers.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|LP
|TE
|Jared Cook
|Groin
|LP
|RT
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Concussion
|LP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Toe
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hamstring
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Groin
|LP
|S
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Knee
|LP
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Shoulder
|DNP
|CB
|Justin Hardee
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Hamstring
|DNP
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|G
|Trai Turner
|Groin
|DNP
|T
|Bryan Bulaga
|Back
|DNP
|WR
|Mike Williams
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DE
|Joey Bosa
|Triceps/Knee
|DNP
|QB
|Tyrod Taylor
|Chest/Rib
|LP
|C/G
|Dan Feeney
|Elbow
|FP
|S
|Nasir Adderley
|Shoulder
|FP
|S
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Groin
|FP
|LS
|Cole Mazza
|Ankle
|FP
|LB
|Kenneth Murray, Jr.
|Ankle
|FP
|T
|Storm Norton
|Knee
|FP
|DT
|Jerry Tillery
|Ankle
|FP