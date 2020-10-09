Saints vs Chargers Thursday Injury Report

After deciding to keep Monday night's game in New Orleans, the Saints continued preparations to host the Los Angeles Chargers in four days.

The first injury report of the week for the Saints is promising, as a number of key starters who missed last Sunday's game against the Lions were on the practice field, albeit on a limited basis.

Eight starters in guard Andrus Peat, offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk, tight end Jared Cook, defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas all participated in practice today and were listed as LP (limited participant).

Starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins, backup CB, and special teamer Justin Hardee, and All-Pro returner/wide receiver Deonte Harris were unable to practice due to injury.

Here's a rundown for both the Saints and Chargers.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Thursday G Andrus Peat Ankle LP TE Jared Cook Groin LP RT Ryan Ramczyk Concussion LP DE Marcus Davenport Toe LP CB Marshon Lattimore Hamstring LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP DE Trey Hendrickson Groin LP S Malcolm Jenkins Knee LP CB Janoris Jenkins Shoulder DNP CB Justin Hardee Hamstring DNP WR Deonte Harris Hamstring DNP

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Thursday G Trai Turner Groin DNP T Bryan Bulaga Back DNP WR Mike Williams Hamstring DNP RB Austin Ekeler Hamstring DNP DE Joey Bosa Triceps/Knee DNP QB Tyrod Taylor Chest/Rib LP C/G Dan Feeney Elbow FP S Nasir Adderley Shoulder FP S Rayshawn Jenkins Groin FP LS Cole Mazza Ankle FP LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. Ankle FP T Storm Norton Knee FP DT Jerry Tillery Ankle FP