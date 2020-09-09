Saints vs Bucs Wednesday Injury Report

NFL in 2020, like many things, will look a little different.

With stadiums and arenas either void of fans or having a limited capacity, to a COVID-19 reserve list, the 2020 football season will be novel in a number of ways.

However, one familiar feeling is the excitement for kickoff. It's palpable.

Kansas City hosts Houston tomorrow in the season opener, while the majority of the league slate is scheduled for this Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints host NFC South foe Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers break in 43 year old quarterback Tom Brady.

The first injury report of the week was released by each team. New Orleans has two first round picks on it, while the Buccaneers list an All-Pro wide receiver as DNP.

Here's a full rundown of Wednesday's injury/practice participation report.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP G/C Cesar Ruiz Ankle DNP P Blake Gillikin Back DNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday WR Mike Evans Hamstring DNP S Andrew Adams Hamstring LP CB Parnell Motley Hamstring LP CB Ryan Smith Ankle LP