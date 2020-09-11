Saints vs Bucs Final Injury Report

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

With one game officially in the books, the 2020 NFL season is underway.

The bulk of week 1 games unfolds this Sunday, with a premiere afternoon time slot being reserved for the New Orleans Saints matchup with NFC South foe Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers and Tom Brady bring a new look to the Superdome Sunday, while the Saints will adjust to playing without fans in attendance.

They'll also adjust to being without a few players.

Friday's official injury/practice participation report has been released, along with official designations for Sunday's game.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport and guard Cesar Ruiz are both out after missing practice all week due to injury.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay lists All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans as doubtful.

LP - limited participant         FP - full participant         DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DEMarcus DavenportElbowDNPDNPDNPOut
G/CCesar RuizAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
SP.J. WilliamsHamstringLPLPQuestionable

 

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRMike EvansHamstringDNPDNPLPDoubtful
SAndrew AdamsHamstringLPFPFP
CBParnell MotleyHamstringLPFPFP
CBRyan SmithAnkleLPFPFP
LBJason Pierre-PaulNIRDNPFP
DENdamukong SuhNIRDNP
