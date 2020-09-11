Saints vs Bucs Final Injury Report

With one game officially in the books, the 2020 NFL season is underway.

The bulk of week 1 games unfolds this Sunday, with a premiere afternoon time slot being reserved for the New Orleans Saints matchup with NFC South foe Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers and Tom Brady bring a new look to the Superdome Sunday, while the Saints will adjust to playing without fans in attendance.

They'll also adjust to being without a few players.

Friday's official injury/practice participation report has been released, along with official designations for Sunday's game.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport and guard Cesar Ruiz are both out after missing practice all week due to injury.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay lists All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans as doubtful.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out G/C Cesar Ruiz Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out S P.J. Williams Hamstring LP LP Questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Mike Evans Hamstring DNP DNP LP Doubtful S Andrew Adams Hamstring LP FP FP CB Parnell Motley Hamstring LP FP FP CB Ryan Smith Ankle LP FP FP LB Jason Pierre-Paul NIR DNP FP DE Ndamukong Suh NIR DNP