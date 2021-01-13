Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

With a giant playoff matchup looming this Sunday, today's injury report gave a few clues as to who might be unavailable for the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The major factor with this injury report is whether or not Trey Hendrickson was going to be able to come back and play or not? Today was a welcome sign that he was able to get back on the practice field at least in a limited fashion.

Hopefully, Latavius Murray can recover and come back and play on Sunday but if not they have guys who are capable of filling in for him.

New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:40 pm.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

T Terron Armstead (elbow) – Limited Participation

TE Jared Cook (back) – Limited Participation

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) – Limited Participation

QB Taysom Hill (knee) – Did Not Participate

RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) – Did Not Participate

CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

G Alex Cappa (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation

RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Did Not Participate

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate

RB LeSean McCoy (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate