Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report
New Orleans (3-1) hosts Tampa Bay (2-2) in a huge NFC South showdown this Sunday at noon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Saints know they'll be without quarterback Drew Brees, who continues to recover from thumb surgery.
Could they be without other Pro Bowlers?
Several were limited in practice today due to injury.
The Bucs had notable names on their injury report as well, including NFL sack leader (9) Shaq Barrett, who sat out today due to a groin injury.
Here's a rundown of Wednesday's practice/injury report.
DNP - did not practice/participate LP - limited participant FP - full participant
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right Thumb
|DNP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hand
|DNP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|DNP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Ankle
|LP
|G
|Will Clapp
|Hand
|LP
|S
|Vonn Bell
|Back
|LP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Calf
|LP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Thigh
|LP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Shaquil Barrett
|Groin
|DNP
|LB
|Jack Cichy
|Elbow
|DNP
|T
|Demar Dotson
|Calf
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Hip
|DNP
|C
|Ryan Jensen
|Back
|DNP
|WR
|Breshad Perriman
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Devin White
|Knee
|LP