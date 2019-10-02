Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report

New Orleans (3-1) hosts Tampa Bay (2-2) in a huge NFC South showdown this Sunday at noon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints know they'll be without quarterback Drew Brees, who continues to recover from thumb surgery.

Could they be without other Pro Bowlers?

Several were limited in practice today due to injury.

The Bucs had notable names on their injury report as well, including NFL sack leader (9) Shaq Barrett, who sat out today due to a groin injury.

Here's a rundown of Wednesday's practice/injury report.

DNP - did not practice/participate LP - limited participant FP - full participant

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday QB Drew Brees Right Thumb DNP S J.T. Gray Hand DNP DE Trey Hendrickson Neck DNP WR Tre'Quan Smith Ankle LP G Will Clapp Hand LP S Vonn Bell Back LP DE Cameron Jordan Calf LP G Andrus Peat Thigh LP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT