Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans (3-1) hosts Tampa Bay (2-2) in a huge NFC South showdown this Sunday at noon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints know they'll be without quarterback Drew Brees, who continues to recover from thumb surgery.

Could they be without other Pro Bowlers?

Several were limited in practice today due to injury.

The Bucs had notable names on their injury report as well, including NFL sack leader (9) Shaq Barrett, who sat out today due to a groin injury.

Here's a rundown of Wednesday's practice/injury report.

DNP - did not practice/participate       LP - limited participant    FP - full participant

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
QBDrew BreesRight ThumbDNP
SJ.T. GrayHandDNP
DETrey HendricksonNeckDNP
WRTre'Quan SmithAnkleLP
GWill ClappHandLP
SVonn BellBackLP
DECameron JordanCalfLP
GAndrus PeatThighLP

 

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
LBShaquil BarrettGroinDNP
LBJack CichyElbowDNP
TDemar DotsonCalfDNP
WRChris GodwinHipDNP
CRyan JensenBackDNP
WRBreshad PerrimanHamstringDNP
CBJamel DeanAnkleLP
LBDevin WhiteKneeLP
Filed Under: cam jordan, cameron jordan, New Orleans Saints, tampa bay buccaneers
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top