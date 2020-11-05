Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report, Brees Still Limited
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.
Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.
Who's practice status improved?
If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.
Fortunately for the New Orleans Saints, there were no setbacks today, no added players to the report, and the status of Alvin Kamara (foot) improved.
Kamara went from limited yesterday to a full participant today, as did wide receiver Marquez Callaway.
Meanwhile, quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder) was limited for a second straight day, as did All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring). Both are likely to play this Sunday night against the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay (6-2) hosts New Orleans (5-2) this Sunday night at 7:15 in a battle for first place in the NFC South.
Here's a full rundown of the Thursday injury report for both teams.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Justin Hardee
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Sheldon Rankins
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|G
|Ali Marpet
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Finger
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Scotty Miller
|Hip/Groin
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|S
|Mike Edwards
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|S
|Antoine Winfield
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP