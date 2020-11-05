Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report, Brees Still Limited

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

Fortunately for the New Orleans Saints, there were no setbacks today, no added players to the report, and the status of Alvin Kamara (foot) improved.

Kamara went from limited yesterday to a full participant today, as did wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

Meanwhile, quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder) was limited for a second straight day, as did All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring). Both are likely to play this Sunday night against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay (6-2) hosts New Orleans (5-2) this Sunday night at 7:15 in a battle for first place in the NFC South.

Here's a full rundown of the Thursday injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant         DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CBJustin HardeeGroinDNPDNP
DTSheldon RankinsKneeDNPDNP
QBDrew BreesRight ShoulderLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraFootLPFP
WRMarquez CallawayAnkleLPFP
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/HamstringLPLP
GNick EastonConcussionFPFP

 

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CBJamel DeanIllnessDNPFP
GAli MarpetConcussionDNPDNP
WRChris GodwinFingerLPLP
WRScotty MillerHip/GroinLPLP
LBJason Pierre-PaulKneeLPLP
SMike EdwardsGroinLPLP
SAntoine WinfieldShoulderFPFP
