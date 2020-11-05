Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report, Brees Still Limited

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

Fortunately for the New Orleans Saints, there were no setbacks today, no added players to the report, and the status of Alvin Kamara (foot) improved.

Kamara went from limited yesterday to a full participant today, as did wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

Meanwhile, quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder) was limited for a second straight day, as did All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring). Both are likely to play this Sunday night against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay (6-2) hosts New Orleans (5-2) this Sunday night at 7:15 in a battle for first place in the NFC South.

Here's a full rundown of the Thursday injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday CB Justin Hardee Groin DNP DNP DT Sheldon Rankins Knee DNP DNP QB Drew Brees Right Shoulder LP LP RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP FP WR Marquez Callaway Ankle LP FP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP LP G Nick Easton Concussion FP FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday CB Jamel Dean Illness DNP FP G Ali Marpet Concussion DNP DNP WR Chris Godwin Finger LP LP WR Scotty Miller Hip/Groin LP LP LB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee LP LP S Mike Edwards Groin LP LP S Antoine Winfield Shoulder FP FP