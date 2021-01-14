Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.
Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.
Who will be able unable to play in this Sunday's divisional playoff game between the Saints and Buccaneers?
Not appearing on today's practice/injury report are players currently on Injured Reserve (IR). Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith practiced yesterday and is eligible to come off IR if the Saints deem him healthy and ready to play on Sunday. In the meantime, he doesn't currently account for one of the active roster spots until elevated off of IR and is not listed on today's report.
Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill (knee) and running back Latavius Murray (quadricep) were both listed as DNP (did not participate) for the second consecutive day, as their status for Sunday is currently in jeopardy.
A number of notable Buccaneers were limited again in practice today, including wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (hip/quad).
New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:40 pm.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Patrick Robinson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Jared Cook
|Back
|LP
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|G
|Alex Cappa
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Ronald Jones
|Quad/Finger
|DNP
|LP
|DL
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|OLB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Carlton Davis
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Hip/Quad
|LP
|LP
|RB
|LeSean McCoy
|Illness
|FP
|FP
|S
|Andrew Adams
|NIR
|DNP
