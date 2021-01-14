Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who will be able unable to play in this Sunday's divisional playoff game between the Saints and Buccaneers?

Not appearing on today's practice/injury report are players currently on Injured Reserve (IR). Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith practiced yesterday and is eligible to come off IR if the Saints deem him healthy and ready to play on Sunday. In the meantime, he doesn't currently account for one of the active roster spots until elevated off of IR and is not listed on today's report.

Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill (knee) and running back Latavius Murray (quadricep) were both listed as DNP (did not participate) for the second consecutive day, as their status for Sunday is currently in jeopardy.

A number of notable Buccaneers were limited again in practice today, including wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (hip/quad).

New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:40 pm.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring DNP DNP RB Latavius Murray Quadricep DNP DNP QB Taysom Hill Knee DNP DNP DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP LP TE Jared Cook Back LP LP T Terron Armstead Elbow LP LP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Table inside Article Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday G Alex Cappa Ankle DNP DNP RB Ronald Jones Quad/Finger DNP LP DL Jeremiah Ledbetter Calf DNP DNP OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee DNP DNP CB Carlton Davis Groin LP LP WR Mike Evans Knee LP LP WR Chris Godwin Hip/Quad LP LP RB LeSean McCoy Illness FP FP S Andrew Adams NIR DNP

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

25 NFL Records Held By Saints WR Michael Thomas