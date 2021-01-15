Saints vs Buccaneers Friday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse and Friday provides the clearest picture.

Who will be able unable to play in this Sunday's divisional playoff game between the Saints and Buccaneers?

Not appearing on today's practice/injury report are players currently on Injured Reserve (IR). Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith practiced yesterday and is eligible to come off IR if the Saints deem him healthy and ready to play on Sunday. In the meantime, he doesn't currently account for one of the active roster spots until elevated off of IR and is not listed on today's report.

Great news for New Orleans as it seems like Trey Hendrickson is on track to play as he was a full participant today at practice.

However, Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray as still very much a question mark for the Saints, hopefully, they're good enough to go against Tampa Bay.

A number of notable Buccaneers were limited again in practice today, including wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (hip/quad).

New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:40 pm.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

QB Taysom Hill (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Terron Armstead (elbow) – Full Participation

TE Jared Cook (back) – Full Participation

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) – Full Participation

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

G Alex Cappa (ankle) – Injured Reserve – OUT

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Andrew Adams (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Did Not Participate

G Ali Marpet (pectoral) – Full Participation

RB LeSean McCoy (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

