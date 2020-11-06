Saints vs Buccaneers Final Injury Report, Two Players Questionable
Will New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas see the field Sunday night for the first time since week 1?
Maybe.
Thomas (ankle, hamstring) does not have an official designation as OUT for the first time since week 1 but is listed as questionable.
He was limited again today in practice, as the determination on whether he will play Sunday night when the Saints battle the Buccaneers in Tampa in a giant NFC South showdown will likely occur that day.
Quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder) was a full participant at practice today, after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.
Star running back Alvin Kamara (foot) was limited Wednesday, but a full participant the last two days, and will be a major part of the gameplan against the Bucs staunch defense.
In addition, rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle), who led the team in receptions two weeks ago in a win against Carolina, was a full participant for the second straight day, and should suit up Sunday evening.
For the Bucs, wide receiver Chris Godwin practiced fully today, but is officially questionable with a finger injury, while guard Ali Marpet (concussion) is officially OUT.
Tampa Bay (6-2) hosts New Orleans (5-2) this Sunday night at 7:15 in a battle for first place in the NFC South.
Here's a full rundown of the Thursday injury report for both teams.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|FP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|G
|Ali Marpet
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Finger
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|WR
|Scotty Miller
|Hip/Groin
|LP
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|S
|Mike Edwards
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|FP
|S
|Antoine Winfield
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DL
|Ndamukong Suh
|NIR
|DNP