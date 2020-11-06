Will New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas see the field Sunday night for the first time since week 1?

Maybe.

Thomas (ankle, hamstring) does not have an official designation as OUT for the first time since week 1 but is listed as questionable.

He was limited again today in practice, as the determination on whether he will play Sunday night when the Saints battle the Buccaneers in Tampa in a giant NFC South showdown will likely occur that day.

Quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder) was a full participant at practice today, after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Star running back Alvin Kamara (foot) was limited Wednesday, but a full participant the last two days, and will be a major part of the gameplan against the Bucs staunch defense.

In addition, rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle), who led the team in receptions two weeks ago in a win against Carolina, was a full participant for the second straight day, and should suit up Sunday evening.

For the Bucs, wide receiver Chris Godwin practiced fully today, but is officially questionable with a finger injury, while guard Ali Marpet (concussion) is officially OUT.

Tampa Bay (6-2) hosts New Orleans (5-2) this Sunday night at 7:15 in a battle for first place in the NFC South.

Here's a full rundown of the Thursday injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Table inside Article Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status QB Drew Brees Right Shoulder LP LP FP RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP FP FP WR Marquez Callaway Ankle LP FP FP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable G Nick Easton Concussion FP FP FP RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Jamel Dean Illness DNP FP FP G Ali Marpet Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out WR Chris Godwin Finger LP LP FP Questionable WR Scotty Miller Hip/Groin LP LP FP LB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee LP LP DNP S Mike Edwards Groin LP LP FP S Antoine Winfield Shoulder FP FP FP DL Ndamukong Suh NIR DNP