Saints vs Broncos Wednesday Injury Report
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.
If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.
The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in the Mile High City.
It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR). Players on IR are not allowed to practice and do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.
Looking at today's report, a number of key starters are on it for New Orleans, while Denver has a dozen players on theirs.
The Saints (8-2) play in Denver against the Broncos (4-6) this Sunday afternoon at 3:05.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Josh Hill
|Concussion
|FP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Back
|FP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|FP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
DENVER BRONCOS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Bryce Callahan
|Foot
|DNP
|T
|DemarDotson
|Calf/hand
|DNP
|G
|Graham Glasgow
|Calf
|DNP
|S
|Trey Marshall
|Shin
|DNP
|CB
|Duke Dawson
|Chest
|LP
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|Ankle/Achilles
|LP
|LB
|Joseph Jewell
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|Joseph Jones
|Calf
|LP
|DT
|Sylvester Williams
|Elbow
|LP
|TE
|Noah Fant
|Ribs
|FP
|QB
|Drew Lock
|Ribs
|FP
|T
|Elijah Wilkinson
|Knee
|FP