Saints vs Broncos Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in the Mile High City.

It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR).  Players on IR are not allowed to practice and do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.

Looking at today's report, a number of key starters are on it for New Orleans, while Denver has a dozen players on theirs.

The Saints (8-2) play in Denver against the Broncos (4-6) this Sunday afternoon at 3:05.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
TEJosh HillConcussionFP
RBDwayne WashingtonBackFP
RBAlvin KamaraFootLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenFP
WRDeonte HarrisNeckDNP
GAndrus PeatConcussionDNP
WRMichael ThomasAnkleLP

 

DENVER BRONCOS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBBryce CallahanFootDNP
TDemarDotsonCalf/handDNP
GGraham GlasgowCalfDNP
STrey MarshallShinDNP
CBDuke DawsonChestLP
WRJerry JeudyAnkle/AchillesLP
LBJoseph JewellAnkleLP
LPJoseph JonesCalfLP
DTSylvester WilliamsElbowLP
TENoah FantRibsFP
QBDrew LockRibsFP
TElijah WilkinsonKneeFP
