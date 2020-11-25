Saints vs Broncos Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in the Mile High City.

It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR). Players on IR are not allowed to practice and do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.

Looking at today's report, a number of key starters are on it for New Orleans, while Denver has a dozen players on theirs.

The Saints (8-2) play in Denver against the Broncos (4-6) this Sunday afternoon at 3:05.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday TE Josh Hill Concussion FP RB Dwayne Washington Back FP RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen FP WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP G Andrus Peat Concussion DNP WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP

DENVER BRONCOS

Position Name Injury Wednesday CB Bryce Callahan Foot DNP T DemarDotson Calf/hand DNP G Graham Glasgow Calf DNP S Trey Marshall Shin DNP CB Duke Dawson Chest LP WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle/Achilles LP LB Joseph Jewell Ankle LP LP Joseph Jones Calf LP DT Sylvester Williams Elbow LP TE Noah Fant Ribs FP QB Drew Lock Ribs FP T Elijah Wilkinson Knee FP