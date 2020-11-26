Saints vs. Broncos Thursday Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos each have a number of key players suffering from injuries as they get closer to their interconference match-up on Sunday afternoon.

The second injury report of the week for the Saints and the Broncos was released on Thursday, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in the Mile High City.

New Orleans, who is currently riding a 7-game game win streak, lists 8 players on its injury report, while Denver reports 13.

It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR). Players on IR are not allowed to practice and do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.

The positive thing for both teams is that each only listed two players as having not participated in their respective Thursday practices.

For the Saints, their injury report on Thursday almost looks identical to their one released on Wednesday, with the exception of the addition of running back Ty Montgomery, who was limited on Thursday with a hamstring injury, an injury he missed five games because of earlier this season while on injured reserve.

Return man/receiver Deonte Harris (neck) and offensive lineman Andrus Peat (concussion) each missed their second day of practice due to injuries suffered in last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Everyone else practiced at least on a limited basis and is on track to play on Sunday.

For Denver, receiver Jerry Jeudy and safety Trey Marshall were the only two Broncos to miss the entire practice on Thursday.

Kickoff time for New Orleans (8-2) and Denver (4-6) is set for 3:05 p.m. this Sunday afternoon.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

New Orleans Saints:

Player, Injury, Practice Participation, Game Status:

WR Deonte Harris, neck, DNP

G Andrus Peat, concussion, DNP

RB Alvin Kamara, foot, Limited

WR Michael Thomas, ankle, Limited

TE Josh Hill, concussion, Full

CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen, Full

RB Dwayne Washington, back, Full

RB Ty Montgomery, hamstring, Limited

Denver Broncos:

Player, injury, Practice Participation, Game status:

CB Bryce Callahan, foot, Limited

T Demar Dotson, calf/hand, Limited

G Graham Glasgow, calf, Limited

S Trey Marshall, shin, DNP

CB Duke Dawson, chest, Full

WR Jerry Jeudy, ankle/Achilles, DNP

ILB Josey Jewell, ankle, Full

ILB Joe Jones, calf, Limited

NT Sylvester Williams, elbow, Limited

TE Noah Fant, ribs, Full

QB Drew Lock, ribs, Full

T Eli Wilkinson, knee, Full

LB Malik Reed, ankle, Limited