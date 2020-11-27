Saints vs. Broncos Friday Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will have to make do without the services of a key starter this Sunday when they take on the Denver Broncos in an interconference match-up.

The second injury report of the week for the Saints and the Broncos was released on Friday, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in the Mile High City.

New Orleans, who is currently riding a 7-game game win streak, lists starting guard Andrus Peat and running back Ty Montgomery as being out on Sunday's game.

Peat suffered a concussion in last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons, while Montgomery has been hampered by a hamstring injury, one that forced him to miss five games earlier this season while on injured reserve.

It's worth noting Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, is not on the injury/practice report, as he is on Injured Reserve (IR). Players on IR are not allowed to practice and do not count as 1 of the 53 players on the active roster, therefore, don't appear on the report.

Return man/receiver Deonte Harris (neck), who missed his third day of practice, is listed as questionable.

Everyone else practiced at least on a limited basis and is on track to play on Sunday.

For Denver, safety Trey Marshall (shin) is listed as out of Sunday's game, while receiver Jerry Jeudy, cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot), guard Graham Glasgow (calf), tackle Demar Dotson (calf/hand), linebacker Joe Jones (calf), and nose tackle Sylvester Williams (elbow) are all listed as questionable.

Kickoff time for New Orleans (8-2) and Denver (4-6) is set for 3:05 p.m. this Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Saints:

Player, Injury, Game Status:

G Andrus Peat, concussion, Out

RB Ty Montgomery, hamstring, Out

WR Deonte Harris, neck, Questionable

RB Alvin Kamara, foot, Probable

WR Michael Thomas, ankle, Probable

TE Josh Hill, concussion, Probable

CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen, Probable

RB Dwayne Washington, back, Probable

Denver Broncos:

Player, injury, Practice Participation, Game status:

S Trey Marshall, shin, Out

CB Bryce Callahan, foot, Limited

T Demar Dotson, calf/hand, Limited

G Graham Glasgow, calf, Limited

WR Jerry Jeudy, ankle/Achilles, DNP

ILB Joe Jones, calf, Limited

NT Sylvester Williams, elbow, Limited