Saints vs. Broncos Friday Injury Report-Two Saints Ruled Out

The New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos each have a number of key players suffering from injuries as they get closer to their interconference match-up on Sunday afternoon.

The third and final injury report of the week for the Saints and the Broncos was released on Friday, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon in the Mile High City.

New Orleans, who is currently riding a 7-game game win streak, lists 8 players on its injury report, while Denver reports 13.

There are also reports of COVID-19 within the Denver Broncos team on Friday according to Amie Just of Nola.com.

Kickoff time for New Orleans (8-2) and Denver (4-6) is set for 3:05 p.m. this Sunday afternoon.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

New Orleans Saints:

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status WR Deonte Harris, neck DNP DNP DNP Questionable G Andrus Peat, concussion DNP DNP DNP Out RB Alvin Kamara, foot Limited Limited Limited WR Michael Thomas, ankle Limited Limited Limited TE Josh Hill, concussion Full Full Full CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen Full Full Full RB Dwayne Washington, back Full Full Full RB Ty Montgomery, hamstring Limited DNP Out

Denver Broncos:

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status CB Bryce Callahan, foot DNP Limited Full Questionable T Demar Dotson, calf/hand DNP Limited Limited Questionable G Graham Glasgow, calf DNP Limited Limited Questionable S Trey Marshall, shin DNP DNP DNP Out CB Duke Dawson, chest Limited Full Full WR Jerry Jeudy, ankle/Achilles Limited DNP Limited Questionable ILB Josey Jewell, ankle Limited Full Full ILB Joe Jones, calf Limited Limited Limited Questionable NT Sylvester Williams, elbow Limited Limited Limited Questionable TE Noah Fant, ribs Full Full Full QB Drew Lock, ribs Full Full Full T Eli Wilkinson, knee Full Full Full LB Malik Reed, ankle Limited Full

Not having Ty Montgomery isn't a huge deal for the Saints but missing Andrus Peat won't be great. However, New Orleans does have Nick Easton they can rely on as a back-up offensive lineman who could start for most other teams so they should be okay without Peat for this one.

If Deonte Harris were to miss the game we would see a lot more Marquez Callaway who would be returning kicks and getting more snaps as an offensive player.

There are, as you see a lot of question marks for the Broncos but two of their biggest ones are at cornerback with Bryce Callahan who should be good to go after a full run at practice Friday, and WR Jerry Jeudy. If Jeudy were to miss this game it would give the Saints secondary a much easier time of defending a less than stellar Broncos passing attack which is already without their top weapon Courtland Sutton.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook