Saints vs Bears Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

Heading into their playoff matchup with the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints injury card is an interesting one.

Not appearing on the report are players currently on Injured Reserve (IR). Wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is expected to come off of it and play Sunday but isn't listed on the report, and currently doesn't account for one of the active roster spots until elevated off of IR.

Other possible IR returns include wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris (neck) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring).

Thomas and Harris both practiced today, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

In addition, Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is not on the report but wasn't at practice today as he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and is on the COVID-19 reserve list. If he remains asymptomatic throughout the week, he will be eligible to return to the team on Sunday, in time for the Saints matchup with the Bears.

Guard Nick Easton (concussion) is listed as DNP on today's report but is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Triplett.

Both New Orleans (12-4) and Chicago (8-8) has a number of key starters on their first injury/practice report of the week.

New Orleans hosts Chicago in the Wild Card playoff round this Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:40.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday G Nick Easton Concussion DNP S J.T. Gray Shoulder LP DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP TE Josh Hill Hand LP QB Taysom Hill Concussion LP S Marcus Williams Ankle LP

CHICAGO BEARS

Position Name Injury Wednesday WR Darnell Mooney Ankle DNP WR Cordarrelle Patterson NIR - Personal DNP DB Buster Skrine Concussion DNP LB Roquan Smith Elbow DNP DB Jaylon Johnson Shoulder LP OL Alex Bars Shoulder FP DB Deon Bush Foot FP DB Tashuan Gipson Sr. Neck FP TE Jimmy Graham NIR FP DT Akeim Hicks NIR FP DB Eddie Jackson Wrist FP TE Cole Kmet Shoulder FP OL Charles Leno Jr. Toe FP LB Khalil Mack Shoulder FP WR Allen Robinson Hamstring FP DB Duke Shelley Knee FP LB Danny Trevathan NIR FP DB Kindle Vildor Ankle FP LB Josh Woods Toe FP