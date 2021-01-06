Saints vs Bears Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

Heading into their playoff matchup with the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints injury card is an interesting one.

Not appearing on the report are players currently on Injured Reserve (IR). Wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is expected to come off of it and play Sunday but isn't listed on the report, and currently doesn't account for one of the active roster spots until elevated off of IR.

Other possible IR returns include wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris (neck) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring).

Thomas and Harris both practiced today, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

In addition, Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is not on the report but wasn't at practice today as he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and is on the COVID-19 reserve list. If he remains asymptomatic throughout the week, he will be eligible to return to the team on Sunday, in time for the Saints matchup with the Bears.

Guard Nick Easton (concussion) is listed as DNP on today's report but is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Triplett.

Both New Orleans (12-4) and Chicago (8-8) has a number of key starters on their first injury/practice report of the week.

New Orleans hosts Chicago in the Wild Card playoff round this Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:40.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant        DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
GNick EastonConcussionDNP
SJ.T. GrayShoulderLP
DETrey HendricksonNeckLP
TEJosh HillHandLP
QBTaysom HillConcussionLP
SMarcus WilliamsAnkleLP

 

CHICAGO BEARS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRDarnell MooneyAnkleDNP
WRCordarrelle PattersonNIR - PersonalDNP
DBBuster SkrineConcussionDNP
LBRoquan SmithElbowDNP
DBJaylon JohnsonShoulderLP
OLAlex BarsShoulderFP
DBDeon BushFootFP
DBTashuan Gipson Sr.NeckFP
TEJimmy GrahamNIRFP
DTAkeim HicksNIRFP
DBEddie JacksonWristFP
TECole KmetShoulderFP
OLCharles Leno Jr.ToeFP
LBKhalil MackShoulderFP
WRAllen RobinsonHamstringFP
DBDuke ShelleyKneeFP
LBDanny TrevathanNIRFP
DBKindle VildorAnkleFP
LBJosh WoodsToeFP
