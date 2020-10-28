Saints vs Bears Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for New Orleans and Chicago was released today, and it has several Pro Bowlers on the list.

All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) did not practice, while Pro Bowl starting left tackle Terron Armstead was able get on the field on a limited basis.

Chicago (5-2) hosts New Orleans (4-2) this Sunday at 3:25.

Here's a full rundown of the Wednesday injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant         DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/HamstringDNP
WRMarquez CallawayAnkleDNP
GNick EastonConcussionLP
TTerron ArmsteadElbowLP

CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
TEJimmy GrahamNIR-RestDNP
LBKhalil MackAnkleDNP
WRTed GinnNIR-RestDNP
WRCordarrelle PattersonQuadDNP
WRAllen RobinsonConcussionDNP
CCody WhitehairCalfDNP
TECole KmetBackLP
SEddie JacksonKneeLP
SSherrick McManisHamstringLP
OLRashaad CowardFingerFP
OLJason SpringgsBackFP
