Saints vs Bears Wednesday Injury Report
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.
If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.
The first injury report of the week for New Orleans and Chicago was released today, and it has several Pro Bowlers on the list.
All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) did not practice, while Pro Bowl starting left tackle Terron Armstead was able get on the field on a limited basis.
Chicago (5-2) hosts New Orleans (4-2) this Sunday at 3:25.
Here's a full rundown of the Wednesday injury report for both teams.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|DNP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|LP
CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|LB
|Khalil Mack
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Ted Ginn
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Quad
|DNP
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|Concussion
|DNP
|C
|Cody Whitehair
|Calf
|DNP
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|Back
|LP
|S
|Eddie Jackson
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Sherrick McManis
|Hamstring
|LP
|OL
|Rashaad Coward
|Finger
|FP
|OL
|Jason Springgs
|Back
|FP