Saints vs Bears Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for New Orleans and Chicago was released today, and it has several Pro Bowlers on the list.

All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) did not practice, while Pro Bowl starting left tackle Terron Armstead was able get on the field on a limited basis.

Chicago (5-2) hosts New Orleans (4-2) this Sunday at 3:25.

Here's a full rundown of the Wednesday injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring DNP WR Marquez Callaway Ankle DNP G Nick Easton Concussion LP T Terron Armstead Elbow LP

CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday TE Jimmy Graham NIR-Rest DNP LB Khalil Mack Ankle DNP WR Ted Ginn NIR-Rest DNP WR Cordarrelle Patterson Quad DNP WR Allen Robinson Concussion DNP C Cody Whitehair Calf DNP TE Cole Kmet Back LP S Eddie Jackson Knee LP S Sherrick McManis Hamstring LP OL Rashaad Coward Finger FP OL Jason Springgs Back FP