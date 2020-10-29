Saints vs Bears Thursday Injury Report, Thomas Returns

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

Fortunately for the New Orleans Saints, it does appear All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is trending in the right direction, as he returned to the practice field today on a limited basis.

In addition, rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle), who led the team in receptions last Sunday in a win versus Carolina, was also limited after being a DNP yesterday.

Fellow starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be out again this week due to COVID-19, so the return of Thomas and Callaway are encouraging for the Saints receiving core heading into the matchup at Chicago.

The Bears have their own injury issues, as evidenced by their lengthy injury report.

Here's a rundown of Thursday's report for both teams.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/HamstringDNPLP
WRMarquez CallawayAnkleDNPLP
GNick EastonConcussionLPDNP
TTerron ArmsteadElbowLPLP

CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
TEJimmy GrahamNIR-RestDNPFP
LBKhalil MackAnkleDNPDNP
WRTed GinnNIR-RestDNPFP
WRCordarrelle PattersonQuadDNPDNP
WRAllen RobinsonConcussionDNPDNP
CCody WhitehairCalfDNPDNP
TECole KmetBackLPFP
SEddie JacksonKneeLPLP
SSherrick McManisHamstringLPLP
OLRashaad CowardFingerFPFP
OLJason SpriggsBackFPFP
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: chicago bears, emmanuel sanders, marquez callaway, michael thomas, New Orleans Saints, terron armstead
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top