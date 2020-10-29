Saints vs Bears Thursday Injury Report, Thomas Returns
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.
Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.
Who's practice status improved?
If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.
Fortunately for the New Orleans Saints, it does appear All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is trending in the right direction, as he returned to the practice field today on a limited basis.
In addition, rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle), who led the team in receptions last Sunday in a win versus Carolina, was also limited after being a DNP yesterday.
Fellow starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be out again this week due to COVID-19, so the return of Thomas and Callaway are encouraging for the Saints receiving core heading into the matchup at Chicago.
The Bears have their own injury issues, as evidenced by their lengthy injury report.
Here's a rundown of Thursday's report for both teams.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|LP
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|FP
|LB
|Khalil Mack
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Ted Ginn
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|FP
|WR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|C
|Cody Whitehair
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|Back
|LP
|FP
|S
|Eddie Jackson
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|S
|Sherrick McManis
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|OL
|Rashaad Coward
|Finger
|FP
|FP
|OL
|Jason Spriggs
|Back
|FP
|FP