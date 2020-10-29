Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

Fortunately for the New Orleans Saints, it does appear All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is trending in the right direction, as he returned to the practice field today on a limited basis.

In addition, rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle), who led the team in receptions last Sunday in a win versus Carolina, was also limited after being a DNP yesterday.

Fellow starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be out again this week due to COVID-19, so the return of Thomas and Callaway are encouraging for the Saints receiving core heading into the matchup at Chicago.

The Bears have their own injury issues, as evidenced by their lengthy injury report.

Here's a rundown of Thursday's report for both teams.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring DNP LP WR Marquez Callaway Ankle DNP LP G Nick Easton Concussion LP DNP T Terron Armstead Elbow LP LP

CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday TE Jimmy Graham NIR-Rest DNP FP LB Khalil Mack Ankle DNP DNP WR Ted Ginn NIR-Rest DNP FP WR Cordarrelle Patterson Quad DNP DNP WR Allen Robinson Concussion DNP DNP C Cody Whitehair Calf DNP DNP TE Cole Kmet Back LP FP S Eddie Jackson Knee LP LP S Sherrick McManis Hamstring LP LP OL Rashaad Coward Finger FP FP OL Jason Spriggs Back FP FP