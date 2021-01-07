Saints vs Bears Thursday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who will be able unable to play in this Sunday's playoff game between the Saints and Bears?

Not appearing on today's practice/injury report are players currently on Injured Reserve (IR). Wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is expected to come off of it and play Sunday but isn't listed on the report, and currently doesn't account for one of the active roster spots until elevated off of IR.

Other possible IR returns include wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris (neck) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring).

Thomas and Harris both practiced today.

In addition, Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is not on the report but wasn't at practice today as he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and is on the COVID-19 reserve list. If he remains asymptomatic throughout the week, he will be eligible to return to the team on Sunday, in time for the Saints matchup with the Bears.

Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill (concussion) was a full participant at today's practice, and all signs point to him being available on Sunday.

For Chicago, linebacker Roquan Smith, who led the team in tackles this season, was unable to practice again today.

Both New Orleans (12-4) and Chicago (8-8) do list a number of key starters on today's injury/practice report.

New Orleans hosts Chicago in the Wild Card playoff round this Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:40.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP S J.T. Gray Shoulder LP LP DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP DNP TE Josh Hill Hand LP LP QB Taysom Hill Concussion LP FP S Marcus Williams Ankle LP FP

CHICAGO BEARS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Darnell Mooney Ankle DNP DNP WR Cordarrelle Patterson NIR - Personal DNP DNP DB Buster Skrine Concussion DNP DNP LB Roquan Smith Elbow DNP DNP DB Jaylon Johnson Shoulder LP LP OL Alex Bars Shoulder FP FP DB Deon Bush Foot FP FP DB Tashuan Gipson Sr. Neck FP FP TE Jimmy Graham NIR FP FP DT Akeim Hicks NIR FP FP DB Eddie Jackson Wrist FP FP TE Cole Kmet Shoulder FP FP OL Charles Leno Jr. Toe FP FP LB Khalil Mack Shoulder FP FP WR Allen Robinson Hamstring FP DNP DB Duke Shelley Knee FP LP LB Danny Trevathan NIR FP FP DB Kindle Vildor Ankle FP FP LB Josh Woods Toe FP LP