Saints vs Bears Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who will be able unable to play in this Sunday's playoff game between the Saints and Bears?

Not appearing on today's practice/injury report are players currently on Injured Reserve (IR). Wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is expected to come off of it and play Sunday but isn't listed on the report, and currently doesn't account for one of the active roster spots until elevated off of IR.

Other possible IR returns include wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris (neck) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring).

Thomas and Harris both practiced today.

In addition, Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is not on the report but wasn't at practice today as he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and is on the COVID-19 reserve list. If he remains asymptomatic throughout the week, he will be eligible to return to the team on Sunday, in time for the Saints matchup with the Bears.

Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill (concussion) was a full participant at today's practice, and all signs point to him being available on Sunday.

For Chicago, linebacker Roquan Smith, who led the team in tackles this season, was unable to practice again today.

Both New Orleans (12-4) and Chicago (8-8) do list a number of key starters on today's injury/practice report.

New Orleans hosts Chicago in the Wild Card playoff round this Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:40.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant        DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
GNick EastonConcussionDNPDNP
SJ.T. GrayShoulderLPLP
DETrey HendricksonNeckLPDNP
TEJosh HillHandLPLP
QBTaysom HillConcussionLPFP
SMarcus WilliamsAnkleLPFP

 

CHICAGO BEARS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRDarnell MooneyAnkleDNPDNP
WRCordarrelle PattersonNIR - PersonalDNPDNP
DBBuster SkrineConcussionDNPDNP
LBRoquan SmithElbowDNPDNP
DBJaylon JohnsonShoulderLPLP
OLAlex BarsShoulderFPFP
DBDeon BushFootFPFP
DBTashuan Gipson Sr.NeckFPFP
TEJimmy GrahamNIRFPFP
DTAkeim HicksNIRFPFP
DBEddie JacksonWristFPFP
TECole KmetShoulderFPFP
OLCharles Leno Jr.ToeFPFP
LBKhalil MackShoulderFPFP
WRAllen RobinsonHamstringFPDNP
DBDuke ShelleyKneeFPLP
LBDanny TrevathanNIRFPFP
DBKindle VildorAnkleFPFP
LBJosh WoodsToeFPLP
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: alvin kamara, chicago bears, marcus williams, michael thomas, New Orleans Saints, patrick robinson, roquan smith
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top