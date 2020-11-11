Saints vs 49ers Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers was released today, ahead of their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon.

For the Saints, it's about as good as they've had all season. A number of key starters are on the injury report, but were able to practice today on a limited basis.

Quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder), wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring), center Erik McCoy (elbow) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (back) were limited, but barring a setback in practice this week, should be go to go this Sunday.

The Niners will be certainly be shorthanded, as in addition to the players on today's injury report who may not be able to play this Sunday, they have a number of players on injured reserve (IR). Players on IR are not included in the injury report.

A few notable 49ers on IR are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., center Ben Garland, and defensive end Nick Bosa

New Orleans (6-2) hosts San Francisco this Sunday at 3:25 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Here's a full rundown of the Wednesday injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday C Erik McCoy Elbow LP QB Drew Brees Right shoulder LP T Ryan Ramczyk Back LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/hamstring LP

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday RB Tevin Coleman Knee DNP WR Deebo Samuel Hamstring DNP WR Trent Taylor Back DNP CB K'Waun Williams Ankle DNP LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Hamstring DNP WR River Cracraft Quadricep LP